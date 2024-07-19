Watch: Twisters' Glen Powell And Anthony Ramos Have A 'Thrilling' Time On Capital Breakfast

19 July 2024, 09:36

'Twisters' stars Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos cringe as we play this throwback game 🤣

By Abbie Reynolds

Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos joined Capital Breakfast to celebrate the release of their new film 'Twisters' and things got twisty...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Twisters, the long-awaited follow up to the 1996 movie Twister, is finally in cinemas so we got the leading men Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos into Capital's studio to celebrate.

After quizzing Glen and Anthony on all their other movie endeavours, such as Top Gun: Maverick and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Jordan North, Chris Stark and Kemi Rodgers decided to spice up the interview.

They whacked out a classic game, with a name very close to the film Twisters, and decided that Jordan and Chris would ask Glen and Anthony questions whilst playing...

Jordan and Chris got Twisty
Jordan and Chris got Twisty. Picture: Global

Whilst intertwined with one another Jordan and Chris asked questions like, "How do you film the Twisters scenes?" and "What songs got you in the yeehaw mood on set?".

Glen and Anthony tried their best to answer the questions while hysterically laughing, unsure where to look while Jordan and Chris became even more entangled with one another.

Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos with the Capital Breakfast crew
Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos with the Capital Breakfast crew. Picture: Global

Finally, Chris asked - while accidently pushing Jordan's head into the studio wall - "Twisters is full of action and adrenaline, but what is the most thrilling thing you've ever done?"

"It's not the only thing full of action," Anthony joked as he watched Jordan's face turn red with strain.

"It could be from one of you films, or in real life," Chris said finishing his question.

Anthony was quick to reply: "Watch you guys place twisters!"

Glen agreed after getting his phone out to take a picture of Jordan and Chris, saying: "I mean this is pretty thrilling right here, just watching this."

Glen Powell had to document the moment
Glen Powell had to document the moment. Picture: Global

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

The revelation that Hello Kitty is a "personification of a cat" rather a literal cat has left people stunned

Is Hello Kitty A Cat? Viral Interview Saying She Is "Not A Cat" Leaves People Stunned

Did Tom Holland propose to Zendaya?

Are Tom Holland And Zendaya Engaged?

Zendaya and Tom Holland's family are in full support of their relationship

Zendaya And Tom Holland 'Rock Solid' After Engagement Rumours

We're unpacking Jade Thirlwall's music 'Angel Of My Dreams' video

Jade's Striking 'Angel Of My Dreams' Music Video Explained

JADE's 'Angel Of My Dreams' lyrics explained

Jade Thirlwall Decodes Her 'Angel Of My Dreams' Lyrics

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

House of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Answer Chaotic Questions About The Show

House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests

TV & Film

Rob Brydon sings Sabrina Carpenter lyrics

Rob Brydon Sings Sabrina Carpenter Lyrics As Uncle Bryn From Gavin & Stacey

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

TV & Film

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

TV & Film

Exclusive
Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits