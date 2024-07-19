Watch: Twisters' Glen Powell And Anthony Ramos Have A 'Thrilling' Time On Capital Breakfast

'Twisters' stars Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos cringe as we play this throwback game 🤣

By Abbie Reynolds

Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos joined Capital Breakfast to celebrate the release of their new film 'Twisters' and things got twisty...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Twisters, the long-awaited follow up to the 1996 movie Twister, is finally in cinemas so we got the leading men Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos into Capital's studio to celebrate.

After quizzing Glen and Anthony on all their other movie endeavours, such as Top Gun: Maverick and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Jordan North, Chris Stark and Kemi Rodgers decided to spice up the interview.

They whacked out a classic game, with a name very close to the film Twisters, and decided that Jordan and Chris would ask Glen and Anthony questions whilst playing...

Jordan and Chris got Twisty. Picture: Global

Whilst intertwined with one another Jordan and Chris asked questions like, "How do you film the Twisters scenes?" and "What songs got you in the yeehaw mood on set?".

Glen and Anthony tried their best to answer the questions while hysterically laughing, unsure where to look while Jordan and Chris became even more entangled with one another.

Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos with the Capital Breakfast crew. Picture: Global

Finally, Chris asked - while accidently pushing Jordan's head into the studio wall - "Twisters is full of action and adrenaline, but what is the most thrilling thing you've ever done?"

"It's not the only thing full of action," Anthony joked as he watched Jordan's face turn red with strain.

"It could be from one of you films, or in real life," Chris said finishing his question.

Anthony was quick to reply: "Watch you guys place twisters!"

Glen agreed after getting his phone out to take a picture of Jordan and Chris, saying: "I mean this is pretty thrilling right here, just watching this."

Glen Powell had to document the moment. Picture: Global

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.