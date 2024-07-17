Exclusive

Mr Bigstuff's Ryan Sampson Tells Capital Breakfast He 'Manifested' Danny Dyer Quitting EastEnders

17 July 2024, 08:12 | Updated: 17 July 2024, 08:42

Danny Dyer and Ryan Sampson star in 'Mr Bigstuff'
Danny Dyer and Ryan Sampson star in 'Mr Bigstuff'. Picture: Global/Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Mr Bigstuff writer and actor Ryan Sampson joined Capital Breakfast with the lead of his new comedy sitcom Danny Dyer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Bigstuff is a brand new comedy series starring Ryan Sampson and Danny Dyer as brothers Glen and Lee.

After working together on Plebs, this is Danny's first time playing the lead in a comedy show and it all came about when Ryan wrote the character of Lee especially for Danny to play.

Ryan told Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Kemi Rodgers how the concept of Mr Bigstuff came about. "I just thought the idea of me and Danny playing brothers was just like the funniest thing. Pretty stupid ennit?

"I spent a bit of time, got really into it. Wrote the first episode, spent about a month really like churning through it and then I showed it to a producer and he was like, 'Do you realise [Danny's] in EastEnders for the foreseeable?

Danny Dyer and Ryan Sampson came into Capital Breakfast to chat all about 'Mr Bigstuff'
Danny Dyer and Ryan Sampson came into Capital Breakfast to chat all about 'Mr Bigstuff'. Picture: Global

"'So there's no chance you're going to get him and you've written it specifically for him - like in his voice.'"

Ryan went on: "And so I went for commiseratory drinks with my friends... and we stayed out all night and on my way home in the morning, I went past a news agents and on the front of The Daily Express it said: Dyer Quits Enders.

"And I was like, 'God wants this to happen'. So yeah, [I] manifested it baby."

Danny Dyer hilariously teaches cockney rhyming slang with Ryan Sampson!

Danny left EastEnders in 2022, nearly a decade after he joined the cast as Mick Carter in 2013. He explained that while he was working on EastEnders he was "out of the game" and not considered for other roles.

"I didn't exist anymore in the industry, but that's the way it works," Danny went on, adding that it's a "great job" that brought him "stability".

Luckily he'd stepped away from the soap opera as Ryan said for the role of Lee in Mr Bigstuff "it was him or nothing".

Mr Bigstuff is available to stream on Sky Max and streaming service NOW from 17 July

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Joey and Lola knew each other before Love Island, but how?

How Does Joey Essex Know Love Island Bombshell Lola Deluca?

Love Island

Maya Jama has sparked engagement rumours after her latest Instagram post

Are Stormzy And Maya Jama Engaged?

Maya Jama and Stormzy reignited their relationship in 2023

Maya Jama And Stormzy’s Relationship: From When They Met To Why They Broke Up A Second Time

Maya Jama and Stormzy confirm break up

Maya Jama And Stormzy Reveal Reason For Their Second Split In Shock Break Up Statement

One couple will be dumped from the island in Wednesday's episode

Love Island Fans 'Work Out' Who Was Dumped As Nicole And Ciaran Make Massive Decison

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

House of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Answer Chaotic Questions About The Show

House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests

TV & Film

Rob Brydon sings Sabrina Carpenter lyrics

Rob Brydon Sings Sabrina Carpenter Lyrics As Uncle Bryn From Gavin & Stacey

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

TV & Film

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

TV & Film

Exclusive
Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits