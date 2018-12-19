How Much Money Does Mariah Carey Earn From 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'?

Mariah Carey rakes in a whopping amount of royalty money every year during Christmas thanks to her iconic festive hit 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'.

Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' makes the singer a lot of money every year. That's a fact.

But just how much is Mariah adding to her bank account each year thanks to the yuletide classic?

Forget 'Always Be My Baby' and 'Fantasy' - 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' is the ONLY Mariah festive song you need in December.

Are you ready to find out the moolah Mariah is making? It's £376,000 per year... from just that ONE TRACK.

The Independent revealed the figure last November as well as reporting it as one of the most streamed Christmas songs of the year... well... duh!

