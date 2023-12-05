Ariana Grande Christmas Songs We Can't Stop Listening To This Festive Season

Ariana Grande has released her Christmas playlist for 2023. Picture: Alamy/Getty

Winter Things is a whole collection of Christmas songs recorded by Ariana Grande herself, plus collaborations, and it's honestly the best playlist for this December.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ariana Grande, just like the rest of us, is pretty obsessed with Christmas, or the 'Holiday' season as they call it in the US.

And because of her love for all things festive, she has gone and treated fans to a whole playlist of Christmas songs, recorded by her and some celebrity pals, to help us stay merry this December.

From her most famous 'Santa Tell Me' to her hugely popular collaboration with Mariah Carey, the Queen of Christmas herself, Ariana's Christmas playlist is definitely one to have on repeat for 2023.

Read more: Ariana Grande And Ethan Slater’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Read more: Who Is Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend Ethan Slater? His Role In 'Wicked', Ex- Wife & More

So what are Ariana Grande's Christmas songs? And who has she sang with? Here's a full list of all her merry music for Christmas, including albums, and exactly why you should be listening to them.

Ariana Grande has a whole collection of Christmas songs to her name. Picture: Alamy

What Christmas songs does Ariana Grande have?

Ariana has already shared her Spotify list, Ariana Grande: Winter Things, which is a full playlist of her recorded Christmas songs. These are:

Santa Tell Me

Perhaps the most popular festive tune to her name is this little jingle. Co written by Ariana herself, it was released in 2014. She recorded the music video in her own home and to this date it has 282million YouTube hits.

True Love

From her very own Christmas album, 'Christmas & Chill' it was released in 2015.

She takes inspiration from the popular Christmas song 'Twelve Days of Christmas', using 'True Love' to sing about how happy she is to have found her love, especially during the festive season.

Last Christmas

Nope, the famous one by Wham but Ariana's very own classic hit 'Last Christmas'.

It featured on her first Christmas album, 'Christmas Kisses'.

Wit It This Christmas

A little bit more of a classic Ari tune with a festive twist. A nice tune to break up all this jingles for sure!

Winter Things

The inspiration behind the name of her playlist, this Christmas tune is more than your average hit.

With just her stunning vocals and ukulele in the background, Ariana sings about how different the festive season is where she lives.

Snow in California

A Christmas love song at it's finest! Released over 10 years ago it's nice to have this tune back on her festive playlist.

December

Definitely in keeping with her R&B vibe, many fans will put forward a well structured argument that 'December' is the best song from her collection of Christmas songs.

It's light hearted and not the usual sleigh bell'ed tune most associate with the holiday which is actually kind of refreshing?!

Ariana Grande joined Christmas forces with Mariah Carey and Jennifer Hudson. Picture: Alamy

Has Ariana Grande done Christmas collaborations?

Yes! As someone who is making Christmas her season, it was only right she paired up with some of the best in the business. Some of her festive collabs include:

Oh Santa!

It was a magic moment when Ariana joined festive forces with Mariah Carey and Jennifer Hudson and made this belter.

Santa Baby

Ariana and Liz Gillies brought their vocals together for their take on this classic December hit.

Santa, Can't You Hear Me

Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande brought their two powerful voices together for this beautiful song.

Ariana is busy storming the festive season once more for 2023. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Does Ariana Grande have Christmas albums?

A true lover of all things Christmas would have an album and that's exactly what Ariana has.

She released 'Christmas & Chill' in December 2015 and 'Christmas Kisses' in December 2013.