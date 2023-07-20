Who Is Ariana Grande’s ‘Wicked’ Co-Star Ethan Slater & Are They Dating?

20 July 2023, 17:03

Ariana Grande is rumoured to be dating Ethan Slater amid her divorce from Dalton Gomez
Ariana Grande is rumoured to be dating Ethan Slater amid her divorce from Dalton Gomez. Picture: Alamy/Getty

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Ariana Grande is rumoured to be dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater amid reports she’s ‘divorcing’ husband Dalton Gomez.

Just days after Ariana Grande made headlines amid reports she’s ‘divorcing’ her husband of two years Dalton Gomez, new sources claim she’s moved on with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.

TMZ reported that Ari and her real estate agent husband have been separated since January amid struggles to make their relationship work in a ‘post-Covid world’ due to their lives being 'vastly different’.

Ariana Grande Seemingly Drops Hint About Those Divorce Rumours

The ‘7 rings’ singer is now said to be dating Ethan Slater, according to PEOPLE, who she’s been filming her upcoming movie with since last December.

Ariana, 30, will play Glinda in the movie, while Ethan, 31, will play Boq.

So, who is Ethan Slater and is he dating Ariana?

Here’s what we know…

Ariana Grande and boyfriend Dalton Gomez kiss after karaoke duet

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are reportedly 'divorcing'
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are reportedly 'divorcing'. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Who is Ethan Slater and is he married?

Ethan is a 31-year-old actor and singer and hails from Washington D.C. in the US.

Starring as Boq in the upcoming Wicked movie, Ethan has also acted in numerous other films including The Man Behind the Camera, EVOL: Theory of Love and TV shows such as Law & Order.

He also starred in the SpongeBob SquarePants Broadway musical for which he earned a Tony Award nomination.

Ethan married his high school sweetheart and girlfriend of six years, Lilly Jay in 2018, and they welcomed their first child together, a son, in 2022.

However, they are now said to have separated, but it’s unclear when.

Ethan Slater is separated from his wife of five years, Lilly Jay
Ethan Slater is separated from his wife of five years, Lilly Jay. Picture: Alamy
Ariana Grande apparently began dating Ethan Slater during the production of Wicked
Ariana Grande apparently began dating Ethan Slater during the production of Wicked. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Is Ariana Grande dating Ethan Slater?

According to multiple reports, Ariana is said to have started dating Ethan amid her split from her estranged husband, Dalton, and following Ethan’s separation from his wife, Lilly.

A source told PEOPLE: “[Ariana] and Ethan recently began dating, and he is separated from his wife,” while an insider at TMZ said they ‘recently started dating during the production of the flick’.

However, both stars are yet to address the dating rumours.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Ariana Grande has deleted her wedding pictures

Ariana Grande Seemingly Drops Hint About Those Divorce Rumours

All the BTS pictures from Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders In The Building Series 3: All The Behind-The-Scenes Photos You Need To See

TV & Film

Liam Payne has showcased his brand new face tattoo

Liam Payne Shows Off New Face Tattoo & Here’s What Fans Think It’s Of

Love Island's Kady has responded to Molly's reaction when she left the villa

Love Island’s Kady McDermott Hits Back At Molly Marsh's 'Smirk' When She’s Dumped From The Villa

Harry Styles has released his music video for 'Daylight'

All The Main Character Moments In Harry Styles’ ‘Daylight’ Music Video Including Big Birdrry

Wicked is being adapted into a feature flick!

Wicked: All The Details On The Movie Musical From Cast To Release Date & More

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star