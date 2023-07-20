Who Is Ariana Grande’s ‘Wicked’ Co-Star Ethan Slater & Are They Dating?

Ariana Grande is rumoured to be dating Ethan Slater amid her divorce from Dalton Gomez. Picture: Alamy/Getty

Ariana Grande is rumoured to be dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater amid reports she’s ‘divorcing’ husband Dalton Gomez.

Just days after Ariana Grande made headlines amid reports she’s ‘divorcing’ her husband of two years Dalton Gomez, new sources claim she’s moved on with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.

TMZ reported that Ari and her real estate agent husband have been separated since January amid struggles to make their relationship work in a ‘post-Covid world’ due to their lives being 'vastly different’.

The ‘7 rings’ singer is now said to be dating Ethan Slater, according to PEOPLE, who she’s been filming her upcoming movie with since last December.

Ariana, 30, will play Glinda in the movie, while Ethan, 31, will play Boq.

So, who is Ethan Slater and is he dating Ariana?

Here’s what we know…

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are reportedly 'divorcing'. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Who is Ethan Slater and is he married?

Ethan is a 31-year-old actor and singer and hails from Washington D.C. in the US.

Starring as Boq in the upcoming Wicked movie, Ethan has also acted in numerous other films including The Man Behind the Camera, EVOL: Theory of Love and TV shows such as Law & Order.

He also starred in the SpongeBob SquarePants Broadway musical for which he earned a Tony Award nomination.

Ethan married his high school sweetheart and girlfriend of six years, Lilly Jay in 2018, and they welcomed their first child together, a son, in 2022.

However, they are now said to have separated, but it’s unclear when.

Ethan Slater is separated from his wife of five years, Lilly Jay. Picture: Alamy

Ariana Grande apparently began dating Ethan Slater during the production of Wicked. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Is Ariana Grande dating Ethan Slater?

According to multiple reports, Ariana is said to have started dating Ethan amid her split from her estranged husband, Dalton, and following Ethan’s separation from his wife, Lilly.

A source told PEOPLE: “[Ariana] and Ethan recently began dating, and he is separated from his wife,” while an insider at TMZ said they ‘recently started dating during the production of the flick’.

However, both stars are yet to address the dating rumours.

