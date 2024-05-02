Olivia Rodrigo Issues Statement To 'Devastated' Fans After Cancelling Manchester Co-op Live Shows

2 May 2024, 11:08

Olivia Rodrigo's Manchester shows have been cancelled
Olivia Rodrigo's Manchester shows have been cancelled. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

After Manchester's Co-op Live announced they were cancelling Olivia Rodrigo's shows she issued a statement for her disappointed fans.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The European leg of Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS Tour has hit a bit of a bump in the road. After a successful opening night in Dublin the 'Obsessed' singer was set to travel to Manchester to perform at the brand-new Co-op Live Arena on May 3rd and 4th.

Ahead of its opening, Manchester's Co-op Live Arena was anticipated to be the next best thing as it's capacity of 23,500 means it will be the UK's largest indoor arena when it's fully open. Building the arena cost £365m and notably Harry Styles invested in it.

However, since it was supposed to open at the end of May multiple shows have been cancelled due to various technical difficulties - and the latest celeb to fall victim to this was Olivia.

On May 1st the venue had to cancel A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's show, they said: "Due to a venue-related technical issue, tonight’s A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie show will no longer go ahead. We kindly ask fans to leave the area. Tickets holders will receive further information in due course."

The cancellation of the show was announced at 6.40pm and with the doors set to open at 7.30pm most of their fans had already arrived. Two hours later they announced that Olivia's shows set to take place at the venue this weekend would also be cancelled.

And Olivia's fans were not happy...

Co-op Live will be the UK's largest indoor arena when it's fully open
Co-op Live will be the UK's largest indoor arena when it's fully open. Picture: Getty

Most of the anger was levelled at Co-op Live with people reacting to their X statement with things like, "you guys could have said this WEEKS before so fans staying in the city could get their money back, this is just embarrassing".

Another commenter said: "What are we meant to do about all the money lost on hotels, boast, trains etc? We could've cancelled last week but you assured ticket holders that the concerts would be on... disgraceful!"

There were lots of parents noting their "devastated" children who felt let down by the arena after they had said: "Due to an on-going venue-related technical issue, the scheduled performances of Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour on 3rd and 4th May are being postponed.

"Ticket holders can either hold onto their tickets or obtain a refund at point of purchase."

After all the frustration had been directed at the venue some turned to Olivia for reassurance, one fan commented on her latest Instagram post: "Girl address Manchester please it's not your fault please just address what's happening x"

Olivia Rodrigo issues statement after her Manchester shows are cancelled
Olivia Rodrigo issues statement after her Manchester shows are cancelled. Picture: Instagram @oliviarodrigo

Olivia then took to IG stories to share her disappointment about the cancelled show. She wrote: "hello! I've been having such a great time in Europe so far and I'm sooooo disappointed that we're unable to perform in Manchester due to on-going venue-related technical issues.

"We're doing our best to reschedule the show. you can hold onto your tickets for further info or request a refund at your point of purchase. more info will be sent directly to ticket holders. im so bummed and I really hope to see you all soon."

Now that both of her Manchester shows are cancelled Olivia's next scheduled show is on May 7th in Glasgow.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

The Idea of You ending: Here's why it's completely different to the book

Here's Why The Idea Of You's Ending Is Completely Different To The Original Book

TV & Film

All of Kim Kardashian's Met Gala looks

Kim Kardashian's Bold Met Gala Looks Through The Years

Anne Hathaway urges people to call her anything but 'Anne'

Anne Hathaway Explains Why She Doesn’t Like Being Called ‘Anne’

TV & Film

The Idea of You ending: Do Hayes and Solene end up together?

The Idea of You Ending – Do Hayes And Soléne End Up Together?

TV & Film

Does Nicholas Galitzine have a girlfriend/partner?

Does Nicholas Galitzine Have A Girlfriend Or Partner?

All the songs on The Idea Of You soundtrack

The Complete 'The Idea Of You' Soundtrack - From August Moon To Anne-Marie

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

The Idea of You's Nicholas Galitzine paints a portrait of Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

TV & Film

Tyla does a perfect Britsh accent in hilarious interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio

Perrie Edwards ‘Inspired’ By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Watching Her Embark On Her Solo Career

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits