Olivia Rodrigo Issues Statement To 'Devastated' Fans After Cancelling Manchester Co-op Live Shows

Olivia Rodrigo's Manchester shows have been cancelled. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

After Manchester's Co-op Live announced they were cancelling Olivia Rodrigo's shows she issued a statement for her disappointed fans.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The European leg of Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS Tour has hit a bit of a bump in the road. After a successful opening night in Dublin the 'Obsessed' singer was set to travel to Manchester to perform at the brand-new Co-op Live Arena on May 3rd and 4th.

Ahead of its opening, Manchester's Co-op Live Arena was anticipated to be the next best thing as it's capacity of 23,500 means it will be the UK's largest indoor arena when it's fully open. Building the arena cost £365m and notably Harry Styles invested in it.

However, since it was supposed to open at the end of May multiple shows have been cancelled due to various technical difficulties - and the latest celeb to fall victim to this was Olivia.

On May 1st the venue had to cancel A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's show, they said: "Due to a venue-related technical issue, tonight’s A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie show will no longer go ahead. We kindly ask fans to leave the area. Tickets holders will receive further information in due course."

The cancellation of the show was announced at 6.40pm and with the doors set to open at 7.30pm most of their fans had already arrived. Two hours later they announced that Olivia's shows set to take place at the venue this weekend would also be cancelled.

And Olivia's fans were not happy...

Co-op Live will be the UK's largest indoor arena when it's fully open. Picture: Getty

Most of the anger was levelled at Co-op Live with people reacting to their X statement with things like, "you guys could have said this WEEKS before so fans staying in the city could get their money back, this is just embarrassing".

Another commenter said: "What are we meant to do about all the money lost on hotels, boast, trains etc? We could've cancelled last week but you assured ticket holders that the concerts would be on... disgraceful!"

There were lots of parents noting their "devastated" children who felt let down by the arena after they had said: "Due to an on-going venue-related technical issue, the scheduled performances of Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour on 3rd and 4th May are being postponed.

"Ticket holders can either hold onto their tickets or obtain a refund at point of purchase."

After all the frustration had been directed at the venue some turned to Olivia for reassurance, one fan commented on her latest Instagram post: "Girl address Manchester please it's not your fault please just address what's happening x"

Olivia Rodrigo issues statement after her Manchester shows are cancelled. Picture: Instagram @oliviarodrigo

Olivia then took to IG stories to share her disappointment about the cancelled show. She wrote: "hello! I've been having such a great time in Europe so far and I'm sooooo disappointed that we're unable to perform in Manchester due to on-going venue-related technical issues.

"We're doing our best to reschedule the show. you can hold onto your tickets for further info or request a refund at your point of purchase. more info will be sent directly to ticket holders. im so bummed and I really hope to see you all soon."

Now that both of her Manchester shows are cancelled Olivia's next scheduled show is on May 7th in Glasgow.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.