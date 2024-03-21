Inside Olivia Rodrigo's 'Obsessed' Lyrics And Meaning

All about Olivia Rodrigo's song 'obsessed'. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Olivia Rodrigo's song 'Obsessed' is on the deluxe version of her GUTS album (GUTS spilled), here are the song's lyrics, what it is about and who it might be written about.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Olivia Rodrigo is finally giving the whole world her song 'obsessed', which is the first deluxe song on the extended 'GUTS' album 'GUTS spilled' coming out Friday 22nd March.

When she released her second studio album 'GUTS' the song was included exclusively on special editions of the CD and vinyl, meaning only certain fans had heard the song.

However, it didn't take long for the song to be leaked online and since it has been going viral on TikTok fans have been begging her to release it on streaming platforms - and now Olivia is doing just that!

While on her worldwide tour, the 21-year-old singer has been performing the song to her adoring audience, only amping up the hype for it's official release. Olivia also revealed that she has a full music video ready to come out with the song.

So, what is 'obsessed' all about? Here is a full breakdown of the lyrics, including who it might be about.

Olivia Rodrigo has been performing 'obsessed' on her GUTS World Tour. Picture: Getty

What is Olivia Rodrigo's song 'obsessed' about?

The song is about being jealous and of course obsessed with an ex's new girlfriend.

In the lyrics if you knew how much I looked at her pictures / You would think we're best friends Olivia is being the obsessive, envious ex-girlfriend who stalks the new girlfriend's socials - I mean we've all been there... right?

But of course, Olivia takes it that step further, as she sings I know her star sign, I know her blood type just to really emphasis the obsessive nature of her jealously.

The song also reflects on female comparison. The lyrics She's got those lips, she's got those hips / The life of every fuckin' party / She's talented, she's good with kids show Olivia feeling bitter about all the good things she has found in the new girl.

The music video to the song also reflects this as it shows Olivia competing in a beauty pageant - the ultimate form of female comparison.

Olivia Rodrigo teases new music video

Who is Olivia's song 'obsessed' about?

After the 'Driver's License' lore of course many will assume the song was written about singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter, but there is more speculation that it is about actress and model Madelyn Cline, who has been romantically linked to Olivia's ex Zack Bia.

If we take the lyrics literally, then the song is about one of Olivia's ex-boyfriend new girlfriends and they are an actress. How do we know this? Olivia sings I've seen every movie she's been in, and, oh God, she's beautiful - so we surmise that the new girl has been on the big screens.

As well as the hit series Outer Banks Madelyn Cline has starred in films like Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, so perhaps she is the ex that the song refers to.

Fans have also looked to other girls in the public eye like singer Madison Beer, who apparently dated Olivia's ex Joshua Bassett. However, she's only been in one movie, so it's likely not about her.

More than likely, the song is about a general feeling and not one relationship in particular. Plus, Olivia has said in the past that she doesn't like to say who her songs are about, so you'll have to keep guessing.

Olivia Rodrigo on her GUTS world tour. Picture: Getty

What are the lyrics to Olivia Rodriogo's song 'Obsessed'?

[Intro]

La-da-da-da, da-da-da (Da-da-da-da-da)

La-da-da-da-da

[Verse 1]

If I told you how much I think about her

You'd think I was in love

And if you knew how much I looked at her pictures

You would think we're best friends

[Pre-Chorus]

'Cause I know her star sign, I know her blood type

I've seen every movie she's been in, and, oh God, she's beautiful

And I know you loved her, and I know I'm butthurt

But I can't help it, no, I can't help it

[Chorus]

I'm so obsessed with your ex (Uh-huh)

I know she's been asleep on my side of your bed, and I can feel it

I'm starin' at her like I wanna get hurt

And I remember every detail you have evеr told me, so be careful, baby

I'm so obsеssed with your ex (Ah)

Yeah, I'm so obsessed with your ex (Ah)

[Post-Chorus]

La-da-da-da, da-da-da

[Verse 2]

She's got those lips, she's got those hips

The life of every fuckin' party

She's talented, she's good with kids

She even speaks kindly about me, ah-ah

[Pre-Chorus]

And I know you love me, and I know it's crazy

But every time you call my name, I think you mistake me for her

You both have moved on, you don't even talk

But I can't help it, I got issues, I can't help it, baby

[Chorus]

I'm so obsessed with your ex

I know she's been asleep on my side of your bed, and I can feel it

I'm starin' at her like I wanna get hurt

And I remember every detail you have ever told me, so be careful, baby

I'm so obsessed with your ex (Ah)

Yeah, I'm so obsessed with your ex (Ah)

[Bridge]

Is she friends with your friends? Is she good in bed?

Do you think about her? No? I'm fine, it doesn't matter, tell me

Is she easy-going? Never controlling?

Well-traveled? Well-read? Oh God, she makes me so upset

[Outro]

I'm so obsessed with your ex (Ah)

She's been asleep on my side of your bed (Ah), woah

I'm so obsessed with your ex (God, she makes me so upset)

I'm so obsessed with your, with your ex

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.