The 'Love Triangle' Between Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett And Sabrina Carpenter Explained

Olivia Rodrigo, Josh Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter are rumoured to be in a love triangle. Picture: Getty

Olivia Rodrigo’s viral sensation ‘Drivers License’ has the internet mixing up all kinds of theories, and one of them is a love triangle between the singer, Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter. If you can’t keep up with all the rumours, here’s the lowdown.

By Capital FM

Olivia Rodrigo is the name you’re seeing all over the internet this week, after her song ‘Drivers License’ and its heart-melting lyrics soared to the top of the streaming charts, overtaking the likes of Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and even her idol Taylor Swift.

The song and its lyrics have everyone wondering more about the 17-year-old behind the track, and a lot of theories have surfaced about its meaning and whether it has anything to do with Joshua Bassett, 20, and Sabrina Carpenter, 21.

The biggest rumour is that it’s about a love triangle between Olivia, Joshua and Sabrina.

Josh is one of Olivia’s High School Musical: The Musical – The Series co-stars, in which they play on-screen couple Nini and Rocky, while Sabrina is a fellow Disney alumni who starred in Girl Meets World.

Olivia and Josh were rumoured to be dating last year – something which was fuelled when fans uncovered a video of Olivia talking about how Josh took her driving for the first time, in a trip she said she’ll “always remember”.

They never confirmed they were a couple but Disney fans assumed they’d split in summer after Olivia referenced a “failed relationship” on TikTok.

Sabrina Carpenter has fans wondering if she's the reason behind an Olivia Rodrigo lyric. Picture: Sabrina Carpenter/Instagram

Sabrina Carpenter and Josh Bassett hung out on Halloween. Picture: Sabrina Carpenter/Instagram

Months later he was pictured at lunch with Sabrina and the two even attended a Halloween bash as Lavagirl and Sharkboy.

Olivia’s lyric in ‘Drivers License’ where she sings ‘And you’re probably with that blonde girl/ Who always made me doubt/ She’s so much older than me/ She’s everything I’m insecure about’ had fans guessing it was about Sabrina, after hearing an original version of the song in which it was ‘brunette girl’.

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett were rumoured to be a couple in 2020. Picture: Getty

Sabrina is four years older than Olivia, but at the moment it’s all just social media speculation.

After Olivia released her debut single, Josh announced he’s releasing new music; a song called ‘Lie Lie Lie’.

It looks like the love triangle rumours are only just heating up.

