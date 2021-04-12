Olivia Rodrigo And Joshua Bassett: A Timeline From Friendship To Dating Rumours

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett have been friends since meeting on set of High School Musical: The Musical – The Series. Picture: Getty / Josh Bassett/Instagram

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett are the on-screen lovebirds in High School Musical: The Musical – The Series, but what about their IRL relationship?

Olivia Rodrigo’s song ‘Drivers License’ put the aspiring pop star firmly on the map and sparked a sudden interest in the 18-year-old, with her love life quickly investigated as fans rushed to find out if it was about her co-star Joshua Bassett.

The meaning behind the song ignited a whole other ball game – for the lowdown on the rumoured love triangle between Olivia, Josh and Sabrina Carpenter please take a look here.

However, today we’re taking a closer look at Olivia and Josh’s relationship, from how they became friends to whether they were actually boyfriend and girlfriend…

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett have fans thinking they dated IRL. Picture: Getty

Olivia Rodrigo and Josh Bassett meet on set of High School Musical: The Musical – The Series

Olivia and Josh play on-screen couple Nini and Ricki in the Disney+ series, a spin-off of the original High School Musical films.

They met when they began shooting for the show, which first aired in 2019, and it wasn’t long before fans shipped them off-screen too.

In an interview with the LA Times Josh revealed he improvised the scene where his character told Nini he “loves her”, and the moment apparently had Olivia welling up.

Joshua Bassett 'improvised' his 'I love you' scene with Olivia Rodrigo's character. Picture: Disney+

He said: “It is the most powerful feeling in the world when you don’t even have to think, and it just comes through you. It was really a magical moment.”

That might have something to do with why fans were rooting for them to get together outside of the show, but there’s more on how that went below.

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett reportedly begin dating

Thanks to their incredible chemistry in the series, Olivia and Josh had fans convinced something more was going on between the duo.

While they’ve never confirmed if they were together, fans are convinced they dated and broke up in 2020.

‘Drivers License’ has fans wondering if Olivia and Joshua were in fact boyfriend and girlfriend

The song that got everyone talking, ‘Drivers License’ and its lyrics had listeners wondering if it was about Josh after he was seen getting close to Sabrina Carpenter at the end of last summer.

The lyrics include: “You're probably with that blonde girl who always made me doubt / She's so much older than me, she's everything I'm insecure about."

Shortly after, Josh released a single of his own called ‘Lie, Lie, Lie’, which he maintains is about a friend who “threw him under the bus” while Sabrina released a song called ‘Skin’ with lyrics such as: Maybe you didn't mean it/ Maybe "blonde" was the only rhyme / The only rhyme”.

Whether any of them actually dated remains one of 2021’s greatest mysteries.

Olivia and Josh remain good friends

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series is about to return with series two but for now it looks like Olivia and Josh are just good friends.

They’ve each continued to publicly support each other’s success and we’ll no doubt hear more songs they’ve written together in the new series of HSMTMTS.

