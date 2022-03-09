Olivia Rodrigo Is Stepping Back From High School Musical: The Musical – The Series

Olivia Rodrigo won't feature as much in HSMTMTS season 3. Picture: Alamy / Disney

By Capital FM

Olivia Rodrigo is taking a step back from Disney series High School: The Musical – The Series after her music career took off last year.

Olivia Rodrigo is heading on tour in April whilst also working on her second album, so it’s no surprise she’s had to take a step away from High School Musical: The Musical – The Series ahead of season three.

Instead of a main role in the new HSMTMTS, Olivia will have a recurring status throughout the series.

Olivia Rodrigo Sharing Unheard ‘Sour’ Song On ‘Driving Home 2 U’ Film

It comes after Olivia made a huge name for herself in the music industry last year, after her debut single ‘Drivers License’ went viral, leading to her first album, ‘Sour’ to break records in the week it was released last May.

Olivia Rodrigo has made a name for herself in the music industry. Picture: Getty

She also recently left her management company for Lighthouse Management, who look after stars like Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston.

According to ET Online, Olivia has ‘recurring status’ throughout the season, meaning she won’t appear as frequently as she did in the first two seasons, while three new actors have been cast to join the series regulars.

It could also be that Olivia wants to distance herself from rumoured ex-boyfriend Joshua Basset, who ‘Drivers License’ and much of her debut album is said to be inspired by.

The 18-year-old plays Nini in the series, a central character of the first two series thanks to her songwriting talent and relationship with Ricky [Bassett].

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett play Nini and Ricky in HSMTMTS. Picture: Getty

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will have its third season soon. Picture: Getty

Season 3 follows the pupils at East High to Camp Shallow Lake for a summer camp experience, filled with romance, ‘the great outdoors’ and ‘curfew-less nights’ according to the show’s creator Tim Federle.

"I've always wanted to do summer stuff because I think summer is a time of letting go and not having a curfew, and the rules kind of change," Federle teased.

Whether fans will see Nini make an appearance at the camp remains to be seen.

