The Wanted's Max George says girlfriend Maisie is by his side through shock health scare

13 December 2024, 11:28

The Wanted's Max George says girlfriend Maisie is by his side through shocking health update
The Wanted's Max George is facing heart issues. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

The Wanted's Max George set to spend Christmas in hospital due to unprecedented 'heart issues'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Wanted's Max George tragically shared an update with fans letting them know that after unexpectedly falling sick he's ended up in hospital and is set to be there over the Christmas period.

"Yesterday I felt really unwell and was taken in to hospital. Unfortunately after some tests they’ve found that I have some issues with my heart," he wrote on Instagram.

He has anticipated that it is going to a "difficult" period that could span over weeks or even months. But he told his fans that he is "100% in the best place", adding: "As always, I’m surrounded with love and support from my wonderful partner Maisie, her family, my family and friends."

Max George shares shocking health update
Max George shares shocking health update. Picture: Instagram @maxgeorge

Max, 36, and Maisie, 23, met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020 when the Eastenders star was just 19, however they announced their romance in September 2022. While they faced some backlash for their age gap, the couple are still going strong after 2 years of dating and living together.

The Wanted's singer's health news comes as he and his bandmate Siva Kaneswaran are set to perform on The Wanted 2.0 tour beginning in February 2025.

Max shared the update to the 2.0 Instagram page but they have not announced any kind of cancellation so far. Siva commented on his post saying: "Here for you brother. Rest up and get well soon."

Max George and Maisie Smith
Max George and Maisie Smith. Picture: Getty

Max's post continued: "I have a lot more tests to determine the extent of the problems and what surgery I will need to get me back on my feet.

"Although this is a huge shock and no doubt a set back, it’s something I’ll take on with all I’ve got! I count myself very lucky that this was caught when it was.

"Apologies if I bore you with updates in the coming weeks..I’ve probably got a month in a bed and there’s not THAT much to do! [laughing emoji] Let’s do this! Much love, Max."

The Wanted’s Max George shares update from hospital amid heart issues

While in the hospital, Max has kept his sense of humour. Reacting to his team losing 2-0 to Juventus on Wednesday, on his Instagram stories he said: "I think they're officially trying to kill me off, well [Manchester] City are."

Pointing to the hospital TV, he went on: "Come on boys, we better win on Sunday."

