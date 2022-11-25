Max George Wants An 'Explanation' About The 'Controversial' Maisie Smith Age Gap

25 November 2022, 10:42

Max George hits outs at the 'controversy'
Max George hits outs at the 'controversy'. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Max George has responded to claims that his relationship with Masie Smith is 'controversial' due to their large age gap, "

Max George and girlfriend Maisie Smith have been going strong for months despite their 13-year age gap, which some have branded as 'controversial'.

The Wanted singer hit out at the claims on Wednesday (November 23), demanding an 'explanation' for the discussion surrounding his relationship with Maisie.

Maisie Smith Further Fuels Max George Engagement Rumours

Max, 34, and Masie, 21, met on The Strictly Come Dancing 2020 when The Eastenders star was just 19, however they announced their romance in September of this year.

He tweeted: "I’ve just read that apparently mine and Maisie’s age gap is ‘controversial’… a woman in her 20’s and a man in his 30’s.."

Max and Masie went public with their relationship in September
Max and Masie went public with their relationship in September. Picture: Max George/Instagram

"What the f*** are they implying? I’d love an explanation please DM," Max wrote in the passionate post.

Fans were divided in the replies, with some sympathising with the intense media spotlight the relationship has been under, whereas others maintained that 13 years is an unorthodox gap.

This isn't the first time the couple have spoken out about their difference in age, chatting with HELLO! during their cover shoot, Max said: "People ask me: 'Do you notice it?' and I never have.

“We're so like-minded. I've got friends in their 30s and 40s," he continued.

Max and Masie met on the Strictly Come Dancing tour
Max and Masie met on the Strictly Come Dancing tour. Picture: Masie Smith/Instagram

Masie chimed in: "You connect with who you connect with."

The boyband member told the publication: “It never enters my mind. Maisie has already done so many things that I'm in awe of – I look up to her."

The speculation didn't seem to bother the couple as they appeared smitten as ever, with Masie professing: “It's every girl's dream and I've found it in Max.”

Max and Maisie were first rumoured to be an item in August when they were spotted kissing on a flight to Crete, in the months since, their relationship has even been subject to engagement rumours! Masie was recently spotted wearing a ring on her ring finger as the couple jetted off to Cyprus...

