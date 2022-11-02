Maisie Smith Fuels Max George Engagement Rumours As She Flashes Huge Ring

2 November 2022, 10:43

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Maisie Smith and Max George have sparked rumours that they’re secretly engaged.

Maisie Smith has fuelled rumours that she and her boyfriend Max George are engaged.

The 21-year-old former EastEnders actress and her The Wanted singer beau, 34, are currently enjoying a romantic baecation in Cyrpus, where they first sparked rumours that Max had popped the question.

Inside Max George And Maisie Smith’s Dating And Relationship Timeline

Maisie first got fans talking last week after sharing a snap of the pair on their holiday as eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but notice a ring on her ring finger.

The comments were flooded with questions about the ring on Maisie’s left hand, leaving fans to wonder if it was just a coincidentally placed piece of jewellery or a sign they had taken their romance to the next level.

Maisie Smith was spotted wearing a ring on her left hand
Maisie Smith was spotted wearing a ring on her left hand. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram
Max George and Maisie Smith have sparked engagement rumours
Max George and Maisie Smith have sparked engagement rumours. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram

Max and Maisie have now further fuelled those engagement rumours after the Celebrity SAS star shared a video to her Instagram Stories of them both sitting on an open-top bus ride on their Cyprus trip.

In the video, Maisie has her arm around Max, and the same gold ring can be spotted on the actress’ ring finger.

Neither of the stars has confirmed fans’ theories about an engagement, but that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill.

Max George and Maisie Smith have been dating for around three months
Max George and Maisie Smith have been dating for around three months. Picture: Getty
Fans are convinced Max George and Maisie Smith are engaged
Fans are convinced Max George and Maisie Smith are engaged. Picture: Max George/Instagram

The pair first sparked dating rumours in August after they were spotted kissing on a flight to Crete.

They have since shared a series of loved-up posts together and often adorably gush about each other on social media.

Max and Maisie both appeared on Strictly in 2020 and are said to have grown closer during their time on the Strictly live tour earlier this year.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

The 'Speak Now' clues are deafening

Taylor Swift Has Been Screaming At Us That ‘Speak Now’ Is The Next Re-Recording

Perrie Edwards is launching a property business

Perrie Edwards Launches Surprising New Side Hustle In Addition To Clothing Line

Kylie Jenner's latest baby name theory is going viral

Kylie Jenner Fans Think She Just ‘Soft Launched’ Baby’s Name As New Clue Circles Back On Old Theory

Taylor Swift is re-recording five albums

Which Albums Is Taylor Swift Re-Recording? A Guide To The Remake Of Her First Five Albums

She revealed the beautiful name

Charlotte Crosby Unveils Her Baby Daughter's Name

Lottie Tomlinson has been candid about her decision to dissolve her fillers

Lottie Tomlinson Gets Lip And Facial Fillers Dissolved ‘To Be More Natural’

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star