Maisie Smith Fuels Max George Engagement Rumours As She Flashes Huge Ring

By Capital FM

Maisie Smith and Max George have sparked rumours that they’re secretly engaged.

Maisie Smith has fuelled rumours that she and her boyfriend Max George are engaged.

The 21-year-old former EastEnders actress and her The Wanted singer beau, 34, are currently enjoying a romantic baecation in Cyrpus, where they first sparked rumours that Max had popped the question.

Inside Max George And Maisie Smith’s Dating And Relationship Timeline

Maisie first got fans talking last week after sharing a snap of the pair on their holiday as eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but notice a ring on her ring finger.

The comments were flooded with questions about the ring on Maisie’s left hand, leaving fans to wonder if it was just a coincidentally placed piece of jewellery or a sign they had taken their romance to the next level.

Maisie Smith was spotted wearing a ring on her left hand. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram

Max George and Maisie Smith have sparked engagement rumours. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram

Max and Maisie have now further fuelled those engagement rumours after the Celebrity SAS star shared a video to her Instagram Stories of them both sitting on an open-top bus ride on their Cyprus trip.

In the video, Maisie has her arm around Max, and the same gold ring can be spotted on the actress’ ring finger.

Neither of the stars has confirmed fans’ theories about an engagement, but that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill.

Max George and Maisie Smith have been dating for around three months. Picture: Getty

Fans are convinced Max George and Maisie Smith are engaged. Picture: Max George/Instagram

The pair first sparked dating rumours in August after they were spotted kissing on a flight to Crete.

They have since shared a series of loved-up posts together and often adorably gush about each other on social media.

Max and Maisie both appeared on Strictly in 2020 and are said to have grown closer during their time on the Strictly live tour earlier this year.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital