Selling The OC’s Polly Brindle Slams Sean Palmieri For ‘Lying’ To Get Screen Time

10 May 2024, 21:52

Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Polly has slammed former friend Sean for making up rumours in order to get screen time.

Selling The OC’s season 3 drama is never ending… Polly Brindle is the latest cast member to accuse Sean Palmieri of making up rumours about Austin Victoria and his wife Lisa in order to get screen time.

The big conflict at the centre of the Selling Sunset spin-off series involves Sean, Austin, and a little bit of Tyler Stanaland. Sean accused Austin of being "a bit too flirty" with him and allegedly propositioning him to a threesome. At the end of the season, Sean also accuses Tyler of being "weird" with his behaviour towards him.

The whole thing has divided the office, with Sean's former bestie Polly completely distancing herself from Sean. Now, Polly has explained what happened to their friendship and has suggested that Sean made it all up for attention and screen time.

Speaking about the end of their close friendship in an interview with Access Hollywood, Polly claimed that Sean had tried to create drama with her back in season 2 because he "was really disappointed with the lack of screen time he got in season 1".

She also said he 'threw her under the bus' in order to get more time on the show: "I was like, absolutely not, I'm not giving you that. I'm hurt that my friend used me for that."

Noting that season 2 and season 3 were filmed back-to-back, Polly continued: "He tried with Tyler, got a nibble and then with Austin, made up wild accusations."

"Ultimately, I do think that Sean did get what he wanted in terms of visibility on the show, but I don’t think this is good for him professionally, personally, and it really shows who he is and I want nothing to do with it," she added.

In the same interview, Austin expressed similar beliefs about Sean wanting more screen time. He also doubled down on that theory in an Instagram post where he addressed the speculation surrounding the accusations and his sexuality.

"In reality TV, if you are not featured, you are not paid. When you quit your job and haven't sold a property in 2 years, you get desperate," Austin wrote. "Contrary to popular belief, reality TV doesn't pay the bills. In reality TV, you can quite literally make anything up and it's your word vs. theirs. Scary stuff!"

Alexandra Jarvis, on the other hand, is the only cast member who is standing by Sean. Responding to Polly's comments, Jarvis fired back: "Sean did not act any certain way for screen time. In fact, he actually tried to keep certain rumours away from bring aired."

