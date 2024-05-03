Are Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall dating? Selling The OC couple explain relationship

3 May 2024, 10:27

Watch the Selling The OC season 2 trailer

Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Are Tyler and Alex Hall together after their kiss in season 2? The duo reveal where their relationship stands in Selling The OC season 3.





After binge-watching the drama-filled Selling The OC, the question on everyone's lips is: Are Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland actually a couple? Are they together?

In case you haven't been keeping up with the other Oppenheim Group real estate office, Selling The OC season 3 has just dropped, picking up the wake of Alex and Tyler's steamy hot tub kiss. (Don't worry, this all happened after Tyler got divorced from Brittany Snow.)

Shortly after season 1 aired in 2022, Brittany and Tyler announced their separation after just two years of marriage. The news came after Tyler confessed that Kayla Cardona tried to kiss him twice, but it's been reported that none of that was the reason for the break up.

In season 2, viewers watched as both Tyler and Alex continued their flirtatious friendship, before seemingly cementing their status by confessing their feelings for each other. But it appears to have all come crashing down.

Selling The OC season 3 reveals that Alex and Tyler are struggling to make their relationship work, and now it seems that they don't even talk to each other.

Selling The OC season 3 will explore Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall relationship
Selling The OC season 3 will explore Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall relationship. Picture: Netflix

Back in 2023, Tyler told US Weekly that he and Alex were in the friend zone after their kiss. "I think we’re still navigating our friendship," he told the outlet. "Obviously, you see in season 2 [that] we explore some things. It leads to a steamy moment and I think we’re still kind of trying to figure it out, but we remain really close friends and I don’t have an answer for you at the moment."

Alex later teased that fans will have to "stick around [for] season 3" to find out if she and Tyler are together.

"You see throughout season 2 the dynamic of our friendship, and it’s easy and it’s comfortable because there it is, just that. It’s a friendship. There’s no strings attached and I think adding that other element is scary," she said. "Some things are awkward, you know what I mean? And you can’t avoid it. So we’re just navigating."

Now that season 3 is here, we finally have our answer. They're not together. And they're not friends either.

Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall kissed at the end of Selling The OC season 2
Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall kissed at the end of Selling The OC season 2. Picture: Netflix

In season 3, Alex explains that Tyler "swooned" her and then "disappeared" after their romantic moment to Fiji and Australia. They didn't talk much during this period, with Alex claiming he "emotionally shut down".

Tyler, on the other hand, explained that they were taking it slow and navigating their relationship, but that he wanted to go the whole nine yards with her.

In the Selling Sunset reunion that aired back in 2023, Alex confirmed that their relationship had broken down completely and that Tyler had blocked her. "I would like to know what happened," Alex said, before adding that she does not feel the block was "valid."

Tyler left the Oppenheim Group and, by extension, the show, in October 2023. Alex apparently had no idea he was leaving until he left.

