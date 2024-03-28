Why Has Selling Sunset’s Chelsea Lazkani Split From Her Husband?

28 March 2024, 10:51

Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani files for divorce from husband Jeff
Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani files for divorce from husband Jeff. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Selling Sunset’s Chelsea Lazkani has filed for divorce from her husband Jeff. But after seven years of marriage and 2 children, what was the reason for their split?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Selling Sunset real estate superstar Chelsea Lazkani has reportedly split with her husband Jeff Lazkani, filing for divorce after seven years of marriage together.

The reality star’s divorce comes just after co-star Christine Quinn’s marriage troubles with her husband Christian Richard.

Chelsea and Jeff had been together for over seven years, meeting in 2015 on the dating app Tinder. The couple share two children a three-year-old daughter, Melia and a five-year-old son, Maddox.

So what happened after all that time for Selling Sunset's Chelsea to split with her husband?

Chelsea Lazkani joined series 5 of Selling Sunset in 2022
Chelsea Lazkani joined series 5 of Selling Sunset in 2022. Picture: Alamy

According to TMZ, the court documents revealed that Chelsea wrote ‘irreconcilable differences’ under the ‘official’ reason for their split.

Whilst under the ‘exact date of separation,’ Chelsea appeared to be unsure because she simply wrote 'TBD' and in terms of what will happen to their children, it's reported that the reality star has requested ‘joint physical and legal custody.’

Surprisingly Chelsea is also asking for ‘spousal support’, which is a type of alimony paid from the higher income earning spouse to the lower to help them maintain a certain level of lifestyle.

Chelsea cited '‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for the split on court documents
Chelsea cited '‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for the split on court documents. Picture: Getty

It’s surprising because Chelsea's not only currently starring on the hit show Selling Sunset, but she's also a successful realtor with an estimated net worth of roughly $500,000 (£397,000).

Her husband Jeff reportedly works as a managing partner at Icon Media Direct, a large advertising company based in LA. Jeff’s net worth is also estimated to sit around the same level as Chelsea's.

However whilst Chelsea has requested spousal support, she’s also not denied Jeff’s ability to request it too.

According to the entertainment publication, it was unclear in the documents filed whether a prenup had been signed between them.

Chelsea Lazkani is confirmed to be in season 8 of Selling Sunset
Chelsea Lazkani is confirmed to be in season 8 of Selling Sunset . Picture: Getty

But it’s learning towards the possibility that there may not be one, as Chelsea has stated in the same documents that the “division of assets needs to be determined in court.”

The lack of a prenup isn't that unsurprising as Chelsea didn’t join Selling Sunset and become a public figure until 2022, five years into her marriage with Jeff.

But the documents have officially been filed and Chelsea has removed almost all evidence of Jeff from her Instagram account, so it doesn’t get more official than that.

Watch the trailer for Selling Sunset Season 7

The pair seemed blissfully in love, so this divorce came as a shock to their fans. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Chelsea spoke about how they first got together.

“We spoke about 15 times before getting together. I don't want to waste my time and give my energy to somebody if I don't think it will be worth it. I felt like I knew him before we even met and the connection was immediate,' she said in 2022.

The pair got married just two years later, Chelsea confessed to the publication, “I just got lucky. My husband is amazing and I still wonder how I found this kind of love because it's so hard.”

