Selling Sunset Season 8: Release Date, News And Cast

3 November 2023, 14:13 | Updated: 3 November 2023, 14:29

Selling Sunset cast in cream dresses alongside a picture of them ringing the house sale bell
Selling Sunset season 8 is already on viewer's minds after series dropped. Picture: Netflix

By Zoe Adams

Netflix has just dropped season 7 and fans already want to know if another series has been confirmed and when it comes out.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Selling Sunset has proven to be one of Netflix's most popular TV shows as the likes of Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan and Mary Fitzgerald all make real estate look like one of the most glamorous jobs on the planet.

Along with the high-end fashion and multi-million pound houses come some epic feuds and fall outs and season 7, which landed on the streaming service on November 3rd, is certainly full of it.

So as viewers are watching the dramas unfold, they are already questioning whether there will be season 8 and when it will be released on Netflix.

Here's everything we know so far about another season of Selling Sunset from the release date, to latest news and the cast.

Selling Sunset season 7 promo show were cast including Chrishell Stauss, Emma Hernan and Mary Fitzgerald are wearing red and orange dresses
Selling Sunset season 7 cast are likely to make a return for another round of filming. Picture: Netflix

When is Selling Sunset season 8's release date?

At present, Netflix hasn't confirmed another season of the show leaving viewers not knowing when the next instalment of drama will come.

However, the love for Selling Sunset is still at an all-time high so we'd be shocked to hear if it wasn't renewed for another series.

In 2023, fans were presented two seasons of the show with season 6 dropping on May 19th and season 7's start date on November 3rd. Both seasons were filmed pretty close together too.

So if we were to get a Selling Sunset series 8, we recon May 2024 will be a safe bet on a start date.

Chrishell Stause and Bre Tiesi have their fair share of drama in season 7
Chrishell Stause and Bre Tiesi have their fair share of drama in season 7. Picture: Netflix

Who is in the cast of Selling Sunset season 8?

This largely depends on how season 7 unfolds but we can't imagine any of this lot not returning for another season:

  • Jason Oppenheim
  • Brett Oppenheim
  • Mary Fitzgerald
  • Chrishell Stause
  • Amanza Smith
  • Emma Hernan
  • Chelsea Lazkani
  • Nicole Young
  • Bre Tiesi

The real question is whether Heather Rae El Moussa will return after she was noticeably absent from the latest season.

She said she wasn't sure why she wasn't asked back to film that much but does appear in a few episodes. Davina Portratz is all featuring less.

Watch the trailer for Selling Sunset Season 7

What's the latest news on Selling Sunset season 8?

A total of 11 new episodes dropped on Netflix which will give us a slight indication of what's to come in another season.

However, of course, there will be a big gap between filming and the latest show airing meaning storylines can change pretty epically.

Business wise, The Oppenheim Group has been doing a big expansion with offices now in Orange County and Cabo so we'll expect lots of cameos and competition from this perspective.

