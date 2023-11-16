Did Selling Sunset’s Jason And Amanza Hook Up?

16 November 2023, 11:52

Amanza Smith and Jason Oppenheim have fans convinced they hooked up
Amanza Smith and Jason Oppenheim have fans convinced they hooked up. Picture: Netflix
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Jason Oppenheim’s lie detector test has viewers thinking he hooked up with life-long pal and Selling Sunset co-star Amanza Smith.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Selling Sunset series seven reunion certainly delivered on the drama. After the latest instalment of the Netflix season documented Bre Tiesi’s exit, Chrishell Stause’s marriage, and more fallouts than ever before, including one between Jason’s now-ex Marie-Lou and Chrishell, there was a lot to unpack on the reunion show hosted by Tan France.

A bulk of the chat was also about Nicole Young’s long-running feud with her co-stars, with Jason and Brett Oppenheim admitting they’ve seen another side to their friend.

However, the real shockers came when Jason was asked to take a lie detector test to prove he no longer has feelings for ex-girlfriend Chrishell, and instead it seemed to drop a bombshell about his relationship with Amanza Smith.

Jason was asked a series of questions about his relationships with his co-stars including whether he’s hooked up with any of his colleagues aside from exes Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell and Nicole.

Jason Oppenheim hinted he hooked up with Amanza Smith
Jason Oppenheim hinted he hooked up with Amanza Smith. Picture: Getty

Watch the trailer for Selling Sunset Season 7

When he was asked the question, Jason’s face dropped and he umm’ed and ahh’ed for some time, while some of the ladies including Bre, Emma Hernan and Chelsea Lazkani quickly declared: “It wasn’t me!”

Amanza was noticeably silent, leading fans to believe she was the agent in question.

Jason responded, “No” and despite the awkwardness the lie detector invigilator said he was telling the truth. Viewers rushed to X, formerly Twitter, in shock, adamant Amanza is the woman in question.

One wrote: “I KNEW it was Amanza when she went dead silent when Jason said he’s hooked up with someone else on the stage.”

Selling Sunset co-stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim dated for less than a year
Selling Sunset co-stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim dated for less than a year. Picture: Getty

Another said: “Jason has slept with Amanza too?! Insane that he’s been with four of the six women on the stage. HR would have a field day in that brokerage.”

A third commented: “The way Jason didn’t want to tell anyone he’d slept with Amanza and it could’ve died there but she was QUICK to spill it.”

“AMANZA AND JASON HAVE HOOKED UP I shouldn’t be shocked but I am,” said a fourth as someone else added: “Amanza looked terrified when they asked who else slept with Jason,”

When it was her turn to take the lie detector test, Amanza admitted she’d had sexy thoughts about Jason, which viewers took as confirmation they’d hooked up.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

