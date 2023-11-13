Nicole Young From Selling Sunset - Age, Husband And Net Worth Revealed

Everything you need to know about the Selling Sunset star. Picture: Netflix

Selling Sunset star Nicole Young is one of The Oppenheim Group's top luxury estate agents, but who is she beyond her job? Here's everything you need to know about her.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nicole Young has been a star on Selling Sunset since season six in 2022 but has been a real estate agent with the Oppenheim Group since December 2014. She joined the show at the same time as Bre Tiesi when they waved goodbye to cast members Christine Quinn and Maya Vander.

She is known to be close friends with her co-star Mary Fitzgerald and even officiated her wedding to French model Romain Bonnet back in October 2019.

Nicole made quite the impression in her first season of the series, as she was seen going head-to-head fellow realtor Chrishell Stause.

But after shunning the limelight for so long, what made her join the show and what does her family life look like? Here are all the facts you need to know about Nicole.

Who is Nicole Young? Picture: Instagram @itsnicoleyoung

How old is Nicole Young?

Nicole is 37-years-old and lives in Los Angeles with her husband and two dogs. According to her Oppenheim bio she enjoys beach volleyball and succulent gardening in her spare time.

Originally from Minnesota, she moved to Texas for college before settling in LA in 2007.

Read more: When Was Season 7 Of Selling Sunset Filmed?

Who is Nicole Young's husband?

Nicole has been married to Brandon Young since 2017. Brandon is the director of music affairs at the entertainment company Activision Blizzard, who are the parent company of popular games such as Candy Crush and Call Of Duty.

The luxury estate agent previously dated the hugely successful Jason Oppenheim - prior to his relationships with Chrishell Stause and Marie-Lou Nurk.

She credits her time on Selling Sunset to her husband Brandon, as he convinced her to join as a full-time member of the show's cast. "He was actually the one who pushed me to finally do it and accept this time," she told PEOPLE. "So I give him the credit for me being on the show. He's always supportive."

On their fifth anniversary she wrote on Instagram: "I am so proud to call you my husband and so grateful to have you by my side through thick and thin." Unlike his wife who is in the limelight, Brandon stays pretty reserved as he has his Instagram set to private.

Nicole and Brandon have been married since 2017. Picture: Instagram @itsnicoleyoung

Nicole Young and Mary Fitzgerald have been friends since before Selling Sunset. Picture: Getty

Nicole was initially part of the season one cast for Selling Sunset but "got cold feet" and pulled out because she wasn't ready to expose her entire life.

Does Nicole Young have any children?

No, Nicole and her husband Brandon do not not have any children together however the pair are parents to two Brussel Griffon dogs named Charlie and Leo.

Watch the trailer for Selling Sunset Season 7

What is Nicole Young's net worth?

She's a millionaire! It is reported that Nicole has a net worth of $3 million. And it is known that she had made "$100million in sales and counting" for the O group by the time she joined Selling Sunset in 2022.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.