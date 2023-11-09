When Was Season 7 Of Selling Sunset Filmed?

Selling Sunset series seven landed on Netflix in November. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Selling Sunset series seven has fans asking questions about when it was filmed.

Selling Sunset season seven came out on Netflix earlier in November, documenting the latest drama between the likes of Chrishell Stause, Chelsea Lazkani, Amanza Smith and Emma Hernan.

Chelsea’s feud with Bre Tiesi over their differing views on relationships – specifically Bre’s with baby daddy Nick Cannon – has spilled over into the new series, while Amanza has shared more about her recent health scare.

We also saw Chrishell travelling around Australia with partner G Flip after the musician invited her to join them on tour in the previous series.

The continued storylines from the previous season has viewers wondering when Selling Sunset series seven was filmed.

Watch the trailer for Selling Sunset Season 7

Chrishell Stause and G Flip spent the start of 2023 in January, when Selling Sunset series 7 filming began. Picture: Chrishell Stause/Instagram

When was season 7 of Selling Sunset filmed?

Series seven of Selling Sunset began filming at the start of 2023, in January.

The first couple of episodes in the new series includes scenes of Chrishell visiting partner G Flip’s homeland of Australia while she supported them on tour. While Down Under she met up with The Oppenheim Group boss and her ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim, who was also out there on holiday with his now-ex girlfriend Marie-Lou.

Chrishell joined her ex and Marie-Lou for a boat trip during their vacay and the rest of the realtors, including Emma Hernan and Amanza, joked they ‘wouldn’t want to be on that boat’.

And on 12th January Chrishell shared a picture confirming filming for season seven had begun.

Selling Sunset series 7 began filming in January 2023. Picture: Netflix

Her run-in with Marie-Lou isn’t the only scandal to play out in series seven of Selling Sunset. The women were embroiled in an epic fallout with co-star Nicole Young while Chelsea Lazkani’s rift with Bre Tiesi spilled over into the new episodes.

Viewers saw less of Heather Rae El Moussa in the new series too, after she claimed she hadn’t been invited back to filming after giving birth.

Heather welcomed her first baby with husband Tarek on 31st January, less than two weeks after filming scenes for the Netflix series opposite co-star Bre.

