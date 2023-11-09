When Was Season 7 Of Selling Sunset Filmed?

9 November 2023, 16:19

Selling Sunset series seven landed on Netflix in November
Selling Sunset series seven landed on Netflix in November. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Selling Sunset series seven has fans asking questions about when it was filmed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Selling Sunset season seven came out on Netflix earlier in November, documenting the latest drama between the likes of Chrishell Stause, Chelsea Lazkani, Amanza Smith and Emma Hernan.

Chelsea’s feud with Bre Tiesi over their differing views on relationships – specifically Bre’s with baby daddy Nick Cannon – has spilled over into the new series, while Amanza has shared more about her recent health scare.

We also saw Chrishell travelling around Australia with partner G Flip after the musician invited her to join them on tour in the previous series.

The continued storylines from the previous season has viewers wondering when Selling Sunset series seven was filmed.

Watch the trailer for Selling Sunset Season 7

Chrishell Stause and G Flip spent the start of 2023 in January, when Selling Sunset series 7 filming began
Chrishell Stause and G Flip spent the start of 2023 in January, when Selling Sunset series 7 filming began. Picture: Chrishell Stause/Instagram

When was season 7 of Selling Sunset filmed?

Series seven of Selling Sunset began filming at the start of 2023, in January.

The first couple of episodes in the new series includes scenes of Chrishell visiting partner G Flip’s homeland of Australia while she supported them on tour. While Down Under she met up with The Oppenheim Group boss and her ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim, who was also out there on holiday with his now-ex girlfriend Marie-Lou.

Chrishell joined her ex and Marie-Lou for a boat trip during their vacay and the rest of the realtors, including Emma Hernan and Amanza, joked they ‘wouldn’t want to be on that boat’.

And on 12th January Chrishell shared a picture confirming filming for season seven had begun.

Selling Sunset series 7 began filming in January 2023
Selling Sunset series 7 began filming in January 2023. Picture: Netflix

Her run-in with Marie-Lou isn’t the only scandal to play out in series seven of Selling Sunset. The women were embroiled in an epic fallout with co-star Nicole Young while Chelsea Lazkani’s rift with Bre Tiesi spilled over into the new episodes.

Viewers saw less of Heather Rae El Moussa in the new series too, after she claimed she hadn’t been invited back to filming after giving birth.

Heather welcomed her first baby with husband Tarek on 31st January, less than two weeks after filming scenes for the Netflix series opposite co-star Bre.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Bre Tiesi wearing leopard print slip dress for Selling Sunset party

Has Bre Tiesi Left Selling Sunset?

All the news on a possible 'Love On Tour' film

Is Harry Styles Releasing A 'Love On Tour' Concert Film?

Beyoncé's releasing a Renaissance concert movie

Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour Film: Trailer, Tickets And UK Release Date

Luke will not appear appear on the Married At First Sight reunion show

Why MAFS UK's Luke Worley Won't Be On The Reunion Show

The Mean Girls musical has an incredible cast

Who’s In The Cast Of The Mean Girls Musical Movie?

Inside Chrishell Stause's dating life

Who Is G Flip? Get To Know Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause's Partner

Davina Portratz has played a noticeably smaller role in Selling Sunset season 7

What Happened To Davina Potratz On Selling Sunset?

Selling Sunset wouldn't be the same without viewer's favourite Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause From Selling Sunset Age, Net Worth, Kids And Ex-Husband

Mary Fitgerald had her son at a young age. But how old is he?

Who Is Mary Fitzgerald’s Son From Selling Sunset?

Josie Gibson, Olivia Attwood and Jamie Lynn-Spears

Who Is On I'm A Celebrity This Year? 2023 Rumoured Line Up

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits