Nicholas Galitzine Addresses Being Compared To Taylor Zakhar Perez In ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’

8 May 2024, 12:31

Nicholas Galitzine addressed being compared to Taylor Zakhar Perez
Nicholas Galitzine addressed being compared to Taylor Zakhar Perez. Picture: Getty/Prime Video

By Kathryn Knight

Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez were unfairly pitched against each other when they starred in Red, White and Royal Blue.

Nicholas Galitzine has opened up on being compared to his co-star Taylor Zakhar Perez when they starred in Prime Video film Red, White and Royal Blue last summer. In the movie they play the son of the US President and a British prince who fall in love but must keep their relationship secret.

In a new interview with GQ about his latest flick The Idea of You in which he stars opposite Anne Hathaway, Nicholas was asked about how it feels to have a face ‘that could launch a thousand ships’.

In his response he opened up on being compared to RW&RB co-star Taylor.

“Look, I can speak about this ‘cause Taylor’s a close friend of mine. But Taylor is like an Adonis. It was difficult in some aspects, being so closely compared to him," he said.

Nicholas Galitzine stars in The Idea of You
Nicholas Galitzine stars in The Idea of You. Picture: Getty

He then listed his insecurities and said he used to be ‘disgusted in some ways’ by his own features, referring to his cheekbones the internet thirsts over, his “rugby-player thighs” and “big arse”, adding how people sometimes comment online about dark bags under his eyes.

Nicholas also spoke about being discussed in a way like he’s ‘a cut of beef at a meat market’.

Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine in Red, White & Royal Blue (2023)
Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine in Red, White & Royal Blue (2023). Picture: Alamy

He added: “I think the most important thing to me is that I’m taken seriously as a performer. I’m not gonna ask you to cry me a river here, but it’s been difficult being part of a conversation that feels very much like I am a cut of beef at a meat market.”

Asked whether he was talking about casting or people’s reactions to his work, he said both; “I think that being my defining feature is something I’m constantly terrified of.”

Nicholas Galitzine in 'The Idea of You' as August Moon singer Hayes
Nicholas Galitzine in 'The Idea of You' as August Moon singer Hayes. Picture: Alamy

Having played multiple queer roles the actor admitted he sometimes feels uncertain about whether he’s taking someone’s space, but views his characters as more than their sexuality.

“I identify as a straight man, but I have been a part of some incredible queer stories. I felt a sense of uncertainty sometimes about whether I’m taking up someone’s space, and perhaps guilt. At the same time, I see those characters as not solely their sexuality.”

