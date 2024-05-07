How Much Was Anne Hathaway Paid For 'The Idea Of You' Movie?

7 May 2024, 15:47

Here's how much Anne Hathaway is said to of made starring in The Idea Of You
Here's how much Anne Hathaway is said to of made starring in The Idea Of You. Picture: Alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

'The Idea Of You' is Prime Video's hottest rom-com, but how much was Anne Hathaway paid to play opposite Nicholas Galitzine? Here's what we know.

Amazon Prime Video turned the much-loved book The Idea of You by Robinne Lee into a steamy rom-com starring Oscar winner Anne Hathaway and Cinderella star Nicholas Galitzine.

The film, that is streaming on Prime Video, has revived the Anne Hathaway stans who love her for roles in The Devil Wears Prada, The Princess Diaries and Les Misérables and more.

Playing Soléne in The Idea Of You was a clear steer away from her usual characters but with Anne being the same age as her character she's said that the role felt extremely personal.

But us normies all want to know the same thing don't we? How much money did Anne get paid for the Prime Video original film? Here's what's been reported...

Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine in 'The Idea of You'
Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine in 'The Idea of You'. Picture: Alamy

How much did Anne Hathaway get paid for The Idea Of You?

There are no official salary figures revealed for the cast of The Idea Of You however the most quoted report has been one released by Showbiz Galore who claim Anne was paid $7 million for her role as Soléne while Nicholas was allegedly paid $400k for his role as Hayes.

Of course, take this with a pinch of salt, these are not official figures!

Some think that the the $6.6 million difference in pay checks are fair with fans taking to Reddit to give their opinion. One said: "I mean I watched this movie mainly because of Anne Hathaway so yeah it makes sense she got the biggest payday."

Another said: "400k is quite a lot for an up-and-coming actor. Didn’t Chris Pine say he got 65k for Princess Diaries 2?"

The Idea of You’s Nicholas Galitzine Paints A Portrait Of Hayes Campbell

Trust us, we aren't turning our nose up to $400k that's a huge amount of money.

How much does Anne Hathaway get paid per movie?

When Anne started out in the industry she was paid similarly as it's reported she was paid $400k in 2001 for The Princess Diaries, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

She stepped into the six-figure salary bracket when she landed a main role in the iconic The Devil Wears Prada (2006) which is said to have paid her $1 million.

After that all of her roles have paid her upwards of $5 million with her Oscar-winning performance in Les Misérables reportedly earning her a whopping $10 million.

Anne Hathaway at Prime Video's 'The Idea Of You' New York premiere
Anne Hathaway at Prime Video's 'The Idea Of You' New York premiere. Picture: Getty

How much did were the cast paid for The Idea Of You?

As well as reporting the salary of Anne and Nicholas, Showbiz Galore claim to know the fee for other characters:

  • Anne Hathaway as Solène Marchand - $7 Million
  • Nicholas Galitzine as Hayes Campbell - $400,000
  • Ella Rubin as Izzy - $180,000
  • Reid Scott as Daniel - $150,000
  • Jordan Aaron Hall as Zeke - $80,000
  • Raymond Cham Jr as Oliver - $70,000
  • Annie Mumolo as Tracy - $50,000

But as we said before, these aren't official figures. We'd like to hear it from the horse's mouth, but that'll likely never happen.

