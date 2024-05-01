Where To Watch The Idea Of You Movie

1 May 2024, 12:18

The Idea Of You comes comes out May 2nd
The Idea Of You comes comes out May 2nd. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

Anne Hathaway has a new film 'The Idea Of You' with Nicholas Galitzine but where can you watch it? Will it be available on streaming? Here are all the ways to watch the movie.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine are blessing our screens with the much looked-forward-to movie of 2024, The Idea of You.

The film, based on the 2017 book by Robinne Lee, follows the unexpected romance of a 40-year-old divorcee and a pop star in his twenties. Robinne's book gained popularity during the pandemic and now a visual of it is finally ours!

Knowing that the lead character of the book was partially inspired by Harry Styles sent fans into a tizzy and now everyone is desperate to watch, even those who never read the book.

It's an Amazon Prime movie, but will it be out in cinemas and will it come to Netflix? Here's where to watch The Idea Of You.

Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine at "The Idea Of You" world premiere
Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine at "The Idea Of You" world premiere. Picture: Getty

Can you stream The Idea Of You?

Yes, it is an Amazon Prime movie that will be available to stream on Prime Video from May 2nd 8:00 am BST.

Where will The Idea of You be released?

Although The Idea Of You is being released on Prime Video there are selected cinemas with showings of the film.

So if you happen to not have a Prime subscription check out your local cinema because you might be able to see it there.

The Idea of You’s Nicholas Galitzine Paints A Portrait Of Hayes Campbell

Is The Idea Of You on Netflix?

No, the movie is an Amazon Prime Video production so it's not on Netflix and it likely won't be added to Netflix's catalogue.

The way to stream The Idea Of You from home is by using Prime Video.

