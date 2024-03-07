Meet The Band From 'The Idea Of You' – August Moon

Here are all the details on August Moon the boy band from 'The Idea Of You' movie. Picture: Instagram @augustmoon

The boy band 'August Moon' was created for the film 'The Idea Of You' but they have released music for REAL, so here are all the details about them, from the band members to their songs.

This May, the film The Idea Of You is going to be the unexpected love story we all become obsessed with. The rom-com stars Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine who play a divorced mother and a 20-year-old pop star that fall in love.

The movie is based off a 2017 book written by Robinne Lee who has since come out to say that one of the main characters, Hayes was inspired by none other than Harry Styles as well as Prince Harry and a some other men who make up her "dream guy".

In the book and the film the Harry Styles-esque character is part of a boy band, a little bit like One Direction, however the band is called August Moon.

And what started as fiction has now become reality, ahead of the film's premiere, August Moon have release their music for real and even have their own social media accounts.

So, for all you directioners and curious minded film fanatics we have gathered all the info you need to know about 1D 2.0 - from the individual boys who make up the members to their songs, here are all the details on August Moon.

Hayes from August Moon performing to their 'Moonheads'. Picture: Instagram @augustmoon

Who are the band August Moon?

August Moon was originally a fictional boy band created by writer Robinne for her book 'The Idea of You'. However, it has been adapted into a film and the five boys who make up the boy band in the movie have released their music and created social media accounts IRL as August Moon.

So, although all the boys who make up the band are acting as someone else, it's their real voices and the music is available to be listened to in the real world.

In the book and film August Moon have a loyal base of fans who are known as 'The Moonheads' and since starting their social media presence outside of the film there are fans of the band who have given themselves this name. Particularly on X, formerly known as Twitter, there are 'Moonheads' waiting to see what August Moon do next.

Who is in the band August Moon?

The semi-fictional band is made up of five boys called Hayes, Oliver, Simon Rory, and Adrian. The lead singer is played by Nicholas Galitzine and the other bandmates are portrayed by Jaiden Anthony, Raymond Cham Jr, Viktor White and Dakota Adan. Nicholas is a British actor but the other four boys all hail from the US, specifically California.

Hayes played by Nicholas Galitzine

Oliver played by Raymond Cham Jr

Simon played by Viktor White

Rory played Dakota Adan

Adrian played by Jaiden Anthony

August Moon, from left to right - Simon, Oliver, Hayes, Rory, Adrian. Picture: Instagram @augustmoon

Have August Moon released music - what are their songs?

August Moon have release one song called 'Dance Before We Walk' which is from the film they star in 'The Idea Of You'. The song is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

Amazon Prime Video have also released a full lyric video for the song on YouTube.

August Moon - Dance Before We Walk Lyric Video | The Idea Of You

Are August Moon based on One Direction?

You will notice many similarities between August Moon and One Direction as they are both boy bands made up of five men with a die-hard fanbase. But author Robinne - who created the semi-fictional band - has been clear in saying the book (and now film) that August Moon are in isn't directly linked Harry Styles and therefore the band is not directly linked to One Direction.

However, she took inspiration from Harry's life and said she wanted the lead singer of the band to be "akin" to him, so it is fair to say that, as a concept, August Moon is based off of One Direction. In an interview with Vogue in 2020 the writer said August Moon's lead singer was based on "her dream guy" which would be "Prince-Harry-meets-Harry-[Styles]" and a little bit of Eddie Redmayne.

As well as the obvious similarities, the one song that August Moon have released called 'Dance Before We Walk' was written and produced by Carl Falk & Savan Kotecha who famously penned 1D's hit song 'What Makes You Beautiful'.

