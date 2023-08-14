5 Facts On Nicholas Galitzine AKA Prince Henry In Red, White And Royal Blue

Nicholas galitzine. Picture: Prime Video/Getty

Nicholas Galitzine is the actor who plays Prince Henry in Prime Video movie Red, White and Royal Blue – here we answer the internet’s burning questions about the actor.

Nicholas Galitzine is the name you need to get to know if you don’t already. The Prince Henry actor from Red, White and Royal Blue is also known for his roles in Cinderella and Purple Hearts.

In Cinderella he played another Prince, Prince Robert, opposite Camila Cabello and was able to show off his musical skills in the regal role.

Whereas in Purple Hearts he played Luke, a marine who enters a ‘marriage of convenience’ which turns out to have unexpected results.

Here’s everything you need to know about Nicholas, from how old he is and where to find his Instagram to the movies he’s starred in.

Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry in Red, White and Royal Blue. Picture: Prime Video

Who is Nicholas Galiztine?

Nicholas is a rising star who you may already be familiar with. He’s starred in movies like Share, The Craft: Legacy, Cinderella (2021) and Purple Hearts.

His most recent role is as Prince Henry in Red, White & Royal Blue on Prime Video.

Nicholas is from London, where he’s believed to spend most of his time.

How old is Nicolas Galitzine?

Nicholas is 28 years old, he was born on 29th September 1994.

That makes him just a few years younger than his on-screen partner Taylor Zakhar-Perez, who is 31 years old.

Nicholas Galitzine is the name you need to get to know. Picture: Getty

Who is Nicholas Galitzine dating?

It’s not known whether Nicholas is dating anyone as he tends to keep his private life out of the public eye, understandably.

That hasn’t stopped the internet thirsting over him though, with his co-star Taylor accurately describing the two of them as ‘Netflix summer dudes’ thanks to their respective histories of romantic movies.

“We’re both heartthrobs,” Taylor said during their joint GQ interview.

Is Nicholas Galiztine on Instagram or TikTok?

You can find Nicholas on Insta @nicholasgalitzine where he’s already amassed over four million followers.

His handle is the same over on TikTok nicholasgalitzine.

How tall is Nicholas Galitzine?

Nicholas is thought to be six foot tall!

