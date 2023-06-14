The ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Movie Is The Talk Of The Internet: Here’s What You Need To Know

The lowdown on the Red, White & Royal Blue movie. Picture: Amazon Prime

By Capital FM

What is Red, White & Royal Blue about? Here’s the lowdown on the upcoming romcom movie, who’s in the cast and when it drops.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The internet can’t stop talking about upcoming movie Red, White & Royal Blue, which has been dubbed the romance flick of the summer.

Just months away from its release date, the first pictures from the upcoming film dropped, showing the first glimpse at Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry and Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz in their lead roles.

We’ve got you covered on everything you need to know about the upcoming movie including the release date of Red, White & Royal Blue, who’s in the cast, what it’s about and all of your other questions…

Here's What To Watch Whilst You Wait For 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' S2

Watch the trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty

Red, White & Royal Blue is based on a novel of the same name. Picture: Amazon Prime

What is Red, White & Royal Blue about?

Red, White & Royal Blue is based on the 2019 LGBT romance novel by Casey McQuiston of the same name, which sees a rivalry-turned-romance spark between the son of the President of the United States and the Prince of England.

After being stuck in a long-running feud since they were kids, they are forced to work together and they eventually fall in love.

However, the problem is that they have to keep it a secret to avoid ruining a presidential campaign.

Taylor Zakhar Perez and Alex Claremont-Diaz star in Red, White & Royal Blue. Picture: Amazon Prime

Who’s in the cast of Red, White & Royal Blue?

The Kissing Booth’s Taylor Zakhar Perez has been cast as the son of the President of the United States, Alex Claremont-Diaz, while Cinderella star Nicholas Galitzine has been cast as Prince Henry.

Other cast members include:

Uma Thurman

Rachel Hilson

Clifton Collins Jr.

Stephen Fry

Sarah Shahi

Ahmed Elhaj

Ellie Bamber

Sharon D. Clarke

Aneesh Sheth

Polo Morin

Thomas Flynn

Malcolm Atobrah

Akshay Khanna

Red, White & Royal Blue drops in August. Picture: Amazon Prime

Is there a release date for Red, White & Royal Blue?

Red, White & Royal Blue will be released on August 11, 2023.

The first pictures dropped in April of this year, so fans have been gearing up for the release since!

Red, White & Royal Blue is dropping on Amazon Prime. Picture: Amazon Prime

How to watch Red, White & Royal Blue

The romance flick is set to head straight to Amazon Prime this summer.

We’ll keep this page updated with the latest info on the film!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital