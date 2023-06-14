On Air Now
What is Red, White & Royal Blue about? Here’s the lowdown on the upcoming romcom movie, who’s in the cast and when it drops.
The internet can’t stop talking about upcoming movie Red, White & Royal Blue, which has been dubbed the romance flick of the summer.
Just months away from its release date, the first pictures from the upcoming film dropped, showing the first glimpse at Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry and Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz in their lead roles.
We’ve got you covered on everything you need to know about the upcoming movie including the release date of Red, White & Royal Blue, who’s in the cast, what it’s about and all of your other questions…
Red, White & Royal Blue is based on the 2019 LGBT romance novel by Casey McQuiston of the same name, which sees a rivalry-turned-romance spark between the son of the President of the United States and the Prince of England.
After being stuck in a long-running feud since they were kids, they are forced to work together and they eventually fall in love.
However, the problem is that they have to keep it a secret to avoid ruining a presidential campaign.
The Kissing Booth’s Taylor Zakhar Perez has been cast as the son of the President of the United States, Alex Claremont-Diaz, while Cinderella star Nicholas Galitzine has been cast as Prince Henry.
Other cast members include:
Red, White & Royal Blue will be released on August 11, 2023.
The first pictures dropped in April of this year, so fans have been gearing up for the release since!
The romance flick is set to head straight to Amazon Prime this summer.
We’ll keep this page updated with the latest info on the film!
