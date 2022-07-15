Here's What To Watch Once You've Binged 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'

Now that you've finished The Summer I Turned Pretty... Picture: Amazon Prime

By Savannah Roberts

Already finished The Summer I Turned Pretty? No problem! We have five picks to help fill the teen drama-shaped hole in your heart...

If you're anything like us, then you've firmly been on the The Summer I Turned Pretty hype!

The coming-of-age drama hails from the same mind behind To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, making it an instant hit among streamers.

The TV adaption of the romantic book trilogy arrived on Amazon Prime in June, with many fans having already binged through all seven episodes.

The Summer I Turned Pretty has officially been renewed for a second series, but until the follow-up season lands, we have some recommendations of what you can watch for the time being!

Here's our top picks for what to watch next. Picture: Amazon Prime

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between is the latest teen flick to hit Netflix – and everyone's talking about it!

HGAEIB is a nostalgic tale that guides the viewer down one hell of a memory lane! It follows the central characters, Claire and Aidan, as they relive all the different stages of their relationship.

The movie has a 'Will they won't they?' vibe to it as the 84-minute run time leads to the ultimate decision regarding the future of their love...

Atypical

Atypical is a teen comedy-drama that explores adolescence, love and family – what more could you want?

The Netflix series – which boasts four seasons at the time of writing – follows the character of Sam, an 18-year-old on the autism spectrum.

Sam decides he's ready to find love, with his pursuit of a girlfriend affecting his life and the relationships surrounding him.

Love, Victor

Love, Victor landed on Hulu and Disney+ back in June 2020 and already has three binge-worthy seasons under its belt!

Set in the same world as the 2018 movie Love, Simon, the teen comedy follows Victor – a student on a journey of self-discovery as he adjusts to a change of school and the exploration of his sexuality.

The Sex Lives Of College Girls

The Sex Lives Of College Girls is an HBO Max comedy-drama series created by the effortlessly hilarious Mindy Kaling!

The show premiered in November 2021 and currently stands at one season (but we're hoping for more)

It explores the lives of four 18-year-old roommates at a university in the US, following their dating lives as they take their first steps into adulthood.

Persuasion

Here's our wild card! It's not quite within the same vein as the rom-coms and teen dramas on this list, but Persuasion might give your viewing habits a little twist!

The Netflix Original is a period romance film adapted from the Jane Austen novel of the same name. It stars none other than Dakota Johnson in the main role Anne Elliot.

Anne's lost love Frederick Wentworth (AKA the one that got away) re-enters her life, causing her to re-evaluate her choices – will she choose to put their romance in the past or give it another go?

