The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: When It's Coming Out And What Will Happen

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 announcement

By Kathryn Knight

The Summer I Turned Pretty has been renewed for season three on Prime Video – here's when it's coming out, what will happen and more info you need to know!

Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) will return to Cousins Beach for season three of The Summer I Turned Pretty, Prime Video have confirmed.

The streaming platform confirmed the next series just as episode six dropped, writing in their announcement: "See you in Cousins Beach for season 3."

The messy love triangle between Belly and the brothers will continue and Steven (Sean Kaufman) and Taylor (Rain Spencer) remain as into each other as ever.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting updates on The Summer I Turned Pretty season three, which will be the third instalment from the Jenny Han book adaption, from its release date to what the plot will be. Here's what we know so far.

Belly falls for both brothers in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Picture: Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty has been renewed for series 3. Picture: Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty series 3 release date

The Summer I Turned Pretty will likely come out on Prime Video in summer 2024 – that's if the release schedule follows the same format as the last two seasons which came out in June 2022 and July 2023, respectively.

Prime Video included a note in their announcement about season three, explaining that season three was 'greenlit ahead of the strikes and production will not begin until after negotiations are resolved'. This might mean the release date for season three is pushed back to later than expected.

We'll update this page as soon as The Summer I Turned Pretty series three release date is confirmed.

Belly is embroiled in a love triangle in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Picture: Prime Video

What will happen in The Summer I Turned Pretty series 3?

The Summer I Turned Pretty series three screen adaption will likely follow the story from Jenny Han's third book in the trilogy, We'll Always Have Summer, which is the final book in the series.

Without including any spoilers, here's what the synopsis of the book is so that you can get a guise of how The Summer I Turned Pretty season three will pan out:

One girl. Two brothers. The biggest decision of her life...Just when she thought she had all the answers...Isabel has only ever loved two boys, Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher. One broke her heart; the other made her happier than she ever thought she'd be. But each brother is keeping a secret, and this summer Isabel must choose between the Fisher boys, once and for all. Which brother will it be? - We'll Always Have Summer synopsis

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a book series. Picture: Prime Video

Is there a trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty series 3 trailer?

There's not yet a trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty season three as production hasn't even begun yet! We'll update this page with any teasers and trailers as soon as they're released.

In the meantime, you can watch the season three announcement, which has Taylor Swift's 'August' as the soundtrack to make us WEEP, at the top of this page.

Who will be in the cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty series 3?

Here's who will be in the cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3:

Lola Tung as Belly

Jackie Chung as Laurel

Christopher Briney as Conrad

Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah

Rain Spencer as Taylor

Sean Kaufman as Steven

David Iacono as Cam

Elsie Fisher as Skye

Alfredo Narciso as Cleveland

