What Happens In 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Books?

By Kathryn Knight

Prime Video series 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' is back in our lives with a second season, but how many books are there and what order are they in?

The Summer I Turned Pretty may have become a TV sensation in recent years but the books are just as captivating.

The story follows Belly and brothers Jeremiah and Conrad as Belly falls in love with them both over the course of one summer, having spent every summer break at their beach house since she was a child.

Written by Jenny Han, the YA author also behind To All The Boys and XO Kitty, The Summer I Turned Pretty is the latest obsession to sweep the internet.

Here’s what you need to know about the books and the order they were released in.

*Spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty series one and two ahead.*

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a book series. Picture: Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty (2009)

The Summer I Turned Pretty is the first in the book series and documents the summer Belly starts to properly get noticed by her life-long friends, brothers Conrad and Jeremiah.

Spending the summer at their beach house, Belly grapples with her feelings for both of them all while preparing for the debutante ball, a rite of passage for a lot of young girls in the US.

The family also learn the boys’ mum, Belly’s mum’s best friend, Susannah, has cancer, which she initially keeps from her sons leading to tension in the house.

Belly is embroiled in a love triangle in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Picture: Prime Video

Summer Without You (2010)

The Summer Without You book picks up after the tragic passing of Susannah and summers spent at Cousins Beach are a thing of the past.

Conrad has left for college taking Belly’s heart with him and her friendship with Jeremiah isn’t the same as what it was.

The friends are also faced with potentially saying goodbye to the beach house forever.

The Summer I Turned Pretty: Belly is in love with both Jeremiah and Conrad. Picture: Prime Video

We’ll Always Have Summer (2011)

Belly thinks she’s mapped out her future by the third book, but life has more twists and turns on the way.

Her love triangle with Conrad and Jeremiah persists and Belly remains torn between the brothers.

A marriage proposal comes from one of the brothers and Belly’s reaction is an unexpected one.

