When Will MAFS Australia Reunion Air In The UK?

The reunion will take place in two parts. Picture: Instagram: @torileighadams/Channel Nine

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight Australia has wrapped Down Under with the reunion officially aired and the goss being spilled left right and centre. But all UK viewers want to know is; when will the MAFS reunion be airing in the UK?

Season 11 of Married At First Sight Australia is over the halfway mark, as it's aired roughly a month behind Australia in the UK.

The experts Alessandra Rampolla, Mel Schilling and John Aiken did their best to pair up couples that they felt were most compatible, however after watching the likes of Collins and Natalie, Ash and Madaleine and even Jack and Tori, perhaps they should have gone back to the drawing board one more time.

The highly anticipated reunion has now aired in Australia and UK fans of the show are primed and ready for a ballistic finale to one of the craziest seasons of the reality show to date.

It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions already and as the countdown begins for the final episodes, viewers are desperate to know, when will the MAFS Australia reunion air in the UK?

The MAFS Australia reunion has aired Down Under, with the UK one month behind. Picture: Instagram: @lucindaslight/Channel Nine

When’s the MAFS Australia reunion in 2024?

We can expect the Married At First Sight reunion to air in the UK at the end of April. With Australia having just broadcast it, we only have a month left to wait before the UK is treated to the fireworks and explosions that will be that final.

Luckily for you, if MAFS Australia’s broadcasting will stay consistent, with some quick math, we can figure out the exact dates the reunion will air.

As of writing, there are 11 episodes left in the season to air, which placed the reunion air dates on Monday the 29th of April and Tuesday and 30th of April. These dates have not been confirmed by the show and are only speculation at this point.

Old faces will join the MAFS contestants who made it through the social experiment. Picture: Instagram: @lucindaslight/Channel Nine

Currently being aired on E4, fans will be delighted to know that the MAFS reunion will be two parts, split between the MAFS Reunion Dinner Party on one night and the Reunion Finale the following night.

According to the Daily Mail Australia who photographed the contestants arriving to film the finale, the MAFS reunion was filmed in November of 2023 almost exactly four weeks after Final Vows which were filmed in October 2023. And trust us, a lot can change over four weeks.

The trailer for the reunion teased a fight between Cassandra and Sara where Cass dubbed one of the other brides "the fakest woman [she's] ever met", a walkout from Jack and Tori and most importantly, the debut of Jono and Ellie as a couple!

The reunion will see Lauren square up with ex on-screen husband Jono. Picture: Channel Nine/ Instagram: @lauren_funn_

The pair were coupled up with Lauren Dunn and Ben Walters initially, by the experts but found love together after the show ended… supposedly.

Naturally, this led to a confrontation between Jono’s on-screen wife Lauren and Ellie. The question of when exactly Jono and Ellie’s relationship began will fling the couple straight out of the frying pan and into the fire.

"﻿Don't tell me what I feel," Lauren yelled across the table in the trailer."﻿You're not hurt, you don't give a f--k about me," Jonathan shot back.

As well as the couples who made it to the end, we’re going to get a glimpse into the lives of the couples who were the first to go!

With Collins and Natalie set to make an appearance, things probably won't be smooth sailing for these two, as Natalie spoke to Yahoo Lifestyle revealing that Collins never checked in with her after they left the show.

“I checked in with him, [and] he gave me one-word answers, but he never reached out just to see if I was okay,” she told the publication.

So the reunion is set to be the first time those two reconnect.

