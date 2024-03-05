Are Lauren Dunn And Jonathan ‘Jono’ McCullough From MAFS Australia Still Together?

5 March 2024, 15:32

Lauren and Jonathan were paired up by the MAFS experts for 2024
Lauren and Jonathan were paired up by the MAFS experts for 2024. Picture: Channel Nine/ Instagram: @lauren_funn_

By Tiasha Debray

Fans knew Married At First Sight Australia’s Lauren Dunn was going to be trouble from the start, but are she and her on-screen husband, Jonathan, still together?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

From the moment viewers met Married At First Sight Australia’s Lauren Dunn, they could tell she was going bring the drama, but the question was, who on earth had the experts possibly paired her with?

John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla paired her up with Jonathan McCullough, or ‘Jono’, and it was immediately obvious that the couple had amazing chemistry.

The good news is that with the UK airing the show roughly a month behind Australia, we’re getting the tea from the future and can confidently report that Lauren and Jono have quite a rollercoaster ahead of them.

But do they manage to make it through the experience? Are Lauren and Jono still together?

Warning: Show spoilers ahead!

It was immediately obvious that Lauren and Jono had chemistry on Married At First Sight
It was immediately obvious that Lauren and Jono had chemistry on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel Nine

Are MAFS Australia’s Lauren and Jonathan still together?

Sadly, whilst not confirmed, all signs point to Lauren and Jonathan not being together after Married At First Sight Australia.

With the series still airing in Australia, the pair are still in the experiment working on their ‘marriage’, but when you take a look behind the curtain, it’s not quite as hopeful as it seems.

An insider spoke to Daily Mail Australia revealing that off camera, their relationship is essentialy non-existent off camera.

“Lauren didn't want to spend any time with Jono when they weren't filming,” the insider told the publication.

“Though they had some really good times, Lauren would often prefer to hang out with friends, watch reality TV and ignore him when he asked if she wanted dinner.”

Behind the curtain, MAFS' Lauren and Jono didn't spend much time together
Behind the curtain, MAFS' Lauren and Jono didn't spend much time together. Picture: Channel Nine

“Lauren treated Jono very poorly,” the source claimed,“the rest of the cast felt sorry for him, she would barely look up from her phone or even respond when he tried to talk to her.”

If that didn’t convince you, worry not, we have some pretty solid evidence that Lauren and Jonathan don’t end up together.

Jonathan was actually photographed kissing a different bride from this season on a beach in Sydney early in March, 2024.

The bride in question is none other than Ellie Dix who was paired with Ben Walters by the experts.

According to the Daily Mail, the pair kept in contact after Married At First Sight finished filming and got together after the show.

Ellie Dix was paired with Ben Walters by the MAFS experts
Ellie Dix was paired with Ben Walters by the MAFS experts. Picture: Channel Nine

An insider told the publication, "Lauren had no idea that Jono kept in contact with Ellie and found out during filming, and boy was she not happy."

"She was completely gobsmacked and felt humiliated by the end, but everyone else is happy for them."

"Jono and Ellie maintained contact after she left the show, but the romance only escalated once Jono ended things with Lauren at the Final Vows. Their real-life meeting a few days later revealed an undeniable chemistry."

So there you have it, if these sources are to be believed then Lauren and Jonathan make it to Final Vows but choose not to continue with their relationship, but Jono finds love outside of the experiment.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 line-up rumours have begun

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 Cast: The Line-Up In Full

Adam Maxted and Arabella Chi haven't confirmed if they're still together

Have Adam And Arabella Split After Love Island All Stars?

Bradley Riches still considerably new to the acting world

Heartstopper’s Bradley Riches Fact File: Age, Height And His Role In Saltburn

Here's your insiders guide to the CBB house

Inside The Celebrity Big Brother House: Full House Tour

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film is coming to Disney+

Taylor Swift Era's Tour Film Landing On Disney+: Date, Trailer And More

Celebrity Big Brother starts on Monday at 9pm

What Time Is Celebrity Big Brother On Tonight?

Celebrity Big Brother aired from August to September running for 26 days

When Was The Last Celebrity Big Brother And Who Won?

Celeb Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother Will Have 24/7 Live Stream For The First Time Ever

The BRIT Awards 2024 are hitting our TV screens this March

How To Watch The BRIT Awards 2024: Date, Time And Channel Revealed

This All Star winner is set to make the Love Island rich list

The All Stars Cast Member Set To Become Next Love Island Millionaire

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits