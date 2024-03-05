Are Lauren Dunn And Jonathan ‘Jono’ McCullough From MAFS Australia Still Together?

Lauren and Jonathan were paired up by the MAFS experts for 2024. Picture: Channel Nine/ Instagram: @lauren_funn_

By Tiasha Debray

Fans knew Married At First Sight Australia’s Lauren Dunn was going to be trouble from the start, but are she and her on-screen husband, Jonathan, still together?

From the moment viewers met Married At First Sight Australia’s Lauren Dunn, they could tell she was going bring the drama, but the question was, who on earth had the experts possibly paired her with?

John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla paired her up with Jonathan McCullough, or ‘Jono’, and it was immediately obvious that the couple had amazing chemistry.

The good news is that with the UK airing the show roughly a month behind Australia, we’re getting the tea from the future and can confidently report that Lauren and Jono have quite a rollercoaster ahead of them.

But do they manage to make it through the experience? Are Lauren and Jono still together?

Warning: Show spoilers ahead!

It was immediately obvious that Lauren and Jono had chemistry on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel Nine

Are MAFS Australia’s Lauren and Jonathan still together?

Sadly, whilst not confirmed, all signs point to Lauren and Jonathan not being together after Married At First Sight Australia.

With the series still airing in Australia, the pair are still in the experiment working on their ‘marriage’, but when you take a look behind the curtain, it’s not quite as hopeful as it seems.

An insider spoke to Daily Mail Australia revealing that off camera, their relationship is essentialy non-existent off camera.

“Lauren didn't want to spend any time with Jono when they weren't filming,” the insider told the publication.

“Though they had some really good times, Lauren would often prefer to hang out with friends, watch reality TV and ignore him when he asked if she wanted dinner.”

Behind the curtain, MAFS' Lauren and Jono didn't spend much time together. Picture: Channel Nine

“Lauren treated Jono very poorly,” the source claimed,“the rest of the cast felt sorry for him, she would barely look up from her phone or even respond when he tried to talk to her.”

If that didn’t convince you, worry not, we have some pretty solid evidence that Lauren and Jonathan don’t end up together.

Jonathan was actually photographed kissing a different bride from this season on a beach in Sydney early in March, 2024.

The bride in question is none other than Ellie Dix who was paired with Ben Walters by the experts.

According to the Daily Mail, the pair kept in contact after Married At First Sight finished filming and got together after the show.

Ellie Dix was paired with Ben Walters by the MAFS experts. Picture: Channel Nine

An insider told the publication, "Lauren had no idea that Jono kept in contact with Ellie and found out during filming, and boy was she not happy."

"She was completely gobsmacked and felt humiliated by the end, but everyone else is happy for them."

"Jono and Ellie maintained contact after she left the show, but the romance only escalated once Jono ended things with Lauren at the Final Vows. Their real-life meeting a few days later revealed an undeniable chemistry."

So there you have it, if these sources are to be believed then Lauren and Jonathan make it to Final Vows but choose not to continue with their relationship, but Jono finds love outside of the experiment.

