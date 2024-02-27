Who Is MAFS Australia Expert John Aiken? Wife, Career, Children And Age Revealed

27 February 2024, 14:27

John Aiken has appeared as a MAFS expert on the Australian series for a number of years
John Aiken has appeared as a MAFS expert on the Australian series for a number of years. Picture: John Aiken Instagram/E4

By Zoe Adams

Is John Aiken in a relationship? And is he a real-life psychologist? Here's everything you need to know about the Married At First Sight Expert.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

MAFS Australia 2024 is finally on our TV screens and while we're getting to know the cast and their relationship abilities, it's expert John Aiken who has captured our attention this series so far.

Starring alongside Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla, John has become a firm favourite on the popular reality show for his brutal honesty and zero-tolerance to meddling - so what do we really need to know about him?

Here we take a look into his own relationship status and whether he's married with children, along with his career which certainly didn't start the way you would expect it to.

So is John a real life relationship expert and psychologist? Does he have a wife? Here's everything you need to know.

John Aiken and Mel Schilling deliver their expert advice on each episode of MAFS Australia
John Aiken and Mel Schilling deliver their expert advice on each episode of MAFS Australia. Picture: John Aiken/Instagram

How old is MAFS Australia expert John Aiken and where is he from?

At 53 years old, John has plenty of wisdom he can pass on to the newly married couples on Married At First Sight.

From Sydney, Australia, John is right at home when it comes to filming the series which is his main TV work.

Is MAFS John Aiken married and does he have children?

John has proven himself to be an expert in relationships in more ways than just one as he's been happily married to wife Kelly Swanson-Roe for over 16 years.

Kelly is a former news presenter who is now a successful interior designer. From New Zealand, she is 49 years old.

The couple also have two children together, Aston, 13, and Piper, 10.

MAFS expert John and his wife Kelly
MAFS expert John has been married himself for over 16 years. Picture: John Aiken/Instagram

Is MAFS John Aiken really a relationship expert and psychologist?

Those wise words of wisdom and insight from John aren't just by chance as he is an official and registered psychologist in Australia.

He first trained as a clinical psychologist and worked in different settings in the public sector throughout his early career before opening his own private practice.

Specialising in relationships, obviously, he has over 25 years of experience helping couples overcome their issues.

Married At First Sight is his main TV gig but he also features as a a relationship expert on other Australian and New Zealand shows including Making Couples Happy, Making Families Happy and The Today Show. He also hosts the MAFS Australia podcast with Alessandra.

But before all of this love business, John had a surprising career as a professional cricket player. After moving to New Zealand when he was a child, he ended up playing for Auckland and Wellington as their left-handed batsman.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Here's all the details on the MAFS Australia experts

Who Are The MAFS Australia Experts?

Are MAFS couple Jack and Tori still together?

Are Tori And Jack From MAFS Australia Still Together?

The BRIT Awards 2024 are hitting our TV screens this March

When Are The BRIT Awards 2024? Date, Time And Channel Revealed

MAFS UK 2023 has nearly come to an end

Who’s Still Together From MAFS UK 2023?

Married at First Sight UK: Are Jordan and Erica still together?

Married At First Sight UK: Are Jordan And Erica Still Together?

Everything you need to know about Peggy Rose from MAFS

Peggy Rose From MAFS UK 2023 Age, Job And Where She Is Now

Our favourite looks on the SAG Awards 2024 red carpet

SAG Awards 2024 Best Dressed: From Selena Gomez To Billie Eilish

Joanna Chimonides has revealed the rift that never aired between her and Arabella Chi

There Was A Love Island All Stars Feud That Never Aired

We are expecting the Love Island reunion show to be very soon

Will There Be A Love Island All Stars Reunion 2024?

Here's a look at all of Zendaya's iconic looks for the Dune: Part Two press run

All Zendaya's Iconic Looks From Dune 2 Press Run

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits