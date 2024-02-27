Who Is MAFS Australia Expert John Aiken? Wife, Career, Children And Age Revealed

John Aiken has appeared as a MAFS expert on the Australian series for a number of years. Picture: John Aiken Instagram/E4

By Zoe Adams

Is John Aiken in a relationship? And is he a real-life psychologist? Here's everything you need to know about the Married At First Sight Expert.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

MAFS Australia 2024 is finally on our TV screens and while we're getting to know the cast and their relationship abilities, it's expert John Aiken who has captured our attention this series so far.

Starring alongside Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla, John has become a firm favourite on the popular reality show for his brutal honesty and zero-tolerance to meddling - so what do we really need to know about him?

Here we take a look into his own relationship status and whether he's married with children, along with his career which certainly didn't start the way you would expect it to.

So is John a real life relationship expert and psychologist? Does he have a wife? Here's everything you need to know.

John Aiken and Mel Schilling deliver their expert advice on each episode of MAFS Australia. Picture: John Aiken/Instagram

How old is MAFS Australia expert John Aiken and where is he from?

At 53 years old, John has plenty of wisdom he can pass on to the newly married couples on Married At First Sight.

From Sydney, Australia, John is right at home when it comes to filming the series which is his main TV work.

Is MAFS John Aiken married and does he have children?

John has proven himself to be an expert in relationships in more ways than just one as he's been happily married to wife Kelly Swanson-Roe for over 16 years.

Kelly is a former news presenter who is now a successful interior designer. From New Zealand, she is 49 years old.

The couple also have two children together, Aston, 13, and Piper, 10.

MAFS expert John has been married himself for over 16 years. Picture: John Aiken/Instagram

Is MAFS John Aiken really a relationship expert and psychologist?

Those wise words of wisdom and insight from John aren't just by chance as he is an official and registered psychologist in Australia.

He first trained as a clinical psychologist and worked in different settings in the public sector throughout his early career before opening his own private practice.

Specialising in relationships, obviously, he has over 25 years of experience helping couples overcome their issues.

Married At First Sight is his main TV gig but he also features as a a relationship expert on other Australian and New Zealand shows including Making Couples Happy, Making Families Happy and The Today Show. He also hosts the MAFS Australia podcast with Alessandra.

But before all of this love business, John had a surprising career as a professional cricket player. After moving to New Zealand when he was a child, he ended up playing for Auckland and Wellington as their left-handed batsman.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.