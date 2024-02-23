MAFS’ Expert Mel Schilling Calls 2024 Australia Cast ‘Absolutely Abhorrent’

23 February 2024, 17:22 | Updated: 23 February 2024, 17:26

MAFS Australia 2024 is set to be the most dramatic yet
MAFS Australia 2024 is set to be the most dramatic yet. Picture: Nine

By Tiasha Debray

The time is almost upon us for a new season of Married At First Sight Australia and it’s now on record to have the most scandalous and badly behaved cast ever seen!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The new season of Married At First Sight Australia is set to air on UK television 7.30pm, Monday the 26th of February.

Leading up to the UK premiere for the upcoming 2024 season, relationship expert Mel Schilling been preparing us all for what is to come, and it’s a lot.

It’s becoming obvious that this upcoming season will be different to previous ones, not only is the cast far more diverse when it comes to age than they’ve been in the past, it's also a cast who have left Mel – who's seen it all – with her jaw on the floor.

Speaking to Yahoo Lifestyle, Mel wants, no, needs us to know that the cast's behaviour this year has been unlike anything she’s experienced in the past.

The new season will have explosive dinner parties that will reveal shocking secrets.
The new season will have explosive dinner parties that will reveal shocking secrets. Picture: Channel Nine

That’s saying a lot for an expert who consults on both the UK and Australian shows.

“In other seasons, I think we've had one really fascinating, interesting story running through where there's been a couple of key players and everyone's been really focused in on what's going on in their dynamic,” she said.

“But this time, it's like there's so many different little subplots going on. There are so many interesting dynamics that happen between people that you wouldn't even expect. I think it’s much more interesting actually.”

Watch the latest teaser for MAFS

Expert Mel has surely seen it all by now, she’s been working with Married At First Sight since 2016- that’s almost a decade! And yet, the 2024 Australia cast has left her “literally gobsmacked.”

“Sometimes I think I've heard it all and then one of these participants opens their mouth and something completely unexpected comes out and I think, ‘Wow, I didn't think it could get any worse and there it is’,” she told the publication.

“There’s a number of people who behave in ways that are absolutely abhorrent and inappropriate and cross boundaries that just should never happen in any social environment. You will have so many jaw-on-the-floor moments from a whole range of different people, and really from some people that you won’t expect.”

The experts will really step up to the plate and take on a bigger role in counselling this year.
The experts will really step up to the plate and take on a bigger role in counselling this year. Picture: Channel Nine

But wait, there’s EVEN more, she went on to explain that because of the drama and behaviour of the cast in this upcoming season, the experts have had to really step up to the plate and take on a bigger role in counselling and management of these huge personalities.

“Because there is so much going on within the dynamic and within the couples, you’re going to see us doing a lot more intervention.”

“A lot more pulling people up, holding up that mirror and calling people out…. It's probably less of the ‘Let’s all celebrate happy families’, and a lot more of the ‘The way you're behaving right now is actually harming someone else, let’s talk about the impact of that’.”

“So you're going to see the three of us really stepping in in quite a firm way, and that felt quite different for us this time.”

Wow, talk about intense. We don’t know about you, but it really feels like this is a season that can’t be missed.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Joanna Chimonides has revealed the rift that never aired between her and Arabella Chi

There Was A Love Island All Stars Feud That Never Aired

We are expecting the Love Island reunion show to be very soon

Will There Be A Love Island All Stars Reunion 2024?

All of Zendaya's looks so far on the Dune 2 press run

All Zendaya's Iconic Looks From Dune 2 Press Run

Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy finally went Insta' official

One Day’s Leo Woodall And Meghann Fahy Just Gave The People What They Wanted

Here's where to watch 'Anyone But You'

Where To Watch And Stream 'Anyone But You'

Love Island All Stars has come to an end

Love Island All Stars Fans Declare ‘Their Real Winner’ After The Final

The Love Island All Stars final two couples

Here's Who Won Love Island All Stars 2024

Married At First Sight Australia 2023 couples didn't have a very high success rate

Which MAFS Australia 2023 Couples Are Still Together?

One Day has been a huge success on Netflix

Who’s In The Cast Of One Day? A Complete Guide

Is there a prize for Love Island All Stars?

What Do They Win On Love Island All Stars?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits