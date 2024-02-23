MAFS’ Expert Mel Schilling Calls 2024 Australia Cast ‘Absolutely Abhorrent’

By Tiasha Debray

The time is almost upon us for a new season of Married At First Sight Australia and it’s now on record to have the most scandalous and badly behaved cast ever seen!

The new season of Married At First Sight Australia is set to air on UK television 7.30pm, Monday the 26th of February.

Leading up to the UK premiere for the upcoming 2024 season, relationship expert Mel Schilling been preparing us all for what is to come, and it’s a lot.

It’s becoming obvious that this upcoming season will be different to previous ones, not only is the cast far more diverse when it comes to age than they’ve been in the past, it's also a cast who have left Mel – who's seen it all – with her jaw on the floor.

Speaking to Yahoo Lifestyle, Mel wants, no, needs us to know that the cast's behaviour this year has been unlike anything she’s experienced in the past.

That’s saying a lot for an expert who consults on both the UK and Australian shows.

“In other seasons, I think we've had one really fascinating, interesting story running through where there's been a couple of key players and everyone's been really focused in on what's going on in their dynamic,” she said.

“But this time, it's like there's so many different little subplots going on. There are so many interesting dynamics that happen between people that you wouldn't even expect. I think it’s much more interesting actually.”

Expert Mel has surely seen it all by now, she’s been working with Married At First Sight since 2016- that’s almost a decade! And yet, the 2024 Australia cast has left her “literally gobsmacked.”

“Sometimes I think I've heard it all and then one of these participants opens their mouth and something completely unexpected comes out and I think, ‘Wow, I didn't think it could get any worse and there it is’,” she told the publication.

“There’s a number of people who behave in ways that are absolutely abhorrent and inappropriate and cross boundaries that just should never happen in any social environment. You will have so many jaw-on-the-floor moments from a whole range of different people, and really from some people that you won’t expect.”

But wait, there’s EVEN more, she went on to explain that because of the drama and behaviour of the cast in this upcoming season, the experts have had to really step up to the plate and take on a bigger role in counselling and management of these huge personalities.

“Because there is so much going on within the dynamic and within the couples, you’re going to see us doing a lot more intervention.”

“A lot more pulling people up, holding up that mirror and calling people out…. It's probably less of the ‘Let’s all celebrate happy families’, and a lot more of the ‘The way you're behaving right now is actually harming someone else, let’s talk about the impact of that’.”

“So you're going to see the three of us really stepping in in quite a firm way, and that felt quite different for us this time.”

Wow, talk about intense. We don’t know about you, but it really feels like this is a season that can’t be missed.

