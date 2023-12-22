MAFS’ Mel Schilling Shares Health Update Following Operation To Remove Tumour

22 December 2023, 10:53 | Updated: 22 December 2023, 11:17

Mel Schilling underwent surgery to remove cancer in her colon
Mel Schilling underwent surgery to remove cancer in her colon. Picture: E4/Mel Schilling/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Mel Schilling had a positive update for her fans after undergoing surgery to remove the cancer in her colon.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married at First Sight UK relationship expert Mel Schilling, 51, only went public with her cancer diagnosis this week, but days later she confirmed she’s had the surgery needed to begin her recovery.

On Wednesday Mel had surgery to remove the tumour, which she’d named ‘Terry’, and said it couldn’t have gone better, sharing the positive news that it hadn’t spread to her abdominal cavity which doctors had originally feared.

She’ll now begin a treatment plan and hopes to be home in time for Christmas.

Taking to Instagram to share the positive news, Mel wrote: “Terry, you are the weakest link…goodbye!

Mel Schilling gave an update after undergoing surgery
Mel Schilling gave an update after undergoing surgery. Picture: Mel Schilling/Instagram

“So yesterday lunchtime I had keyhole surgery to remove my tumour (AKA Terry) and in the words of my amazing surgeon it couldn’t have gone any better! Crucially the cancer hadn’t spread to my abdominal cavity, which was our greatest fear but was entirely localized in my colon. Over the coming days I will discuss my treatment plan going forwards but suffice to say that Terry is toast!”

Mel went on to thank her followers for their support and gave a shoutout to the medical team in the NHS who looked after her.

She went on: “I have been absolutely blown away by the countless messages of support I have received from all of you beautiful people, I am so very touched and can honestly say it’s made a difference, so thank you all.

“I also wanted to say that everyone in the UK should be incredibly proud of the people of the NHS. I’m not talking about the funding, the structure or the waiting lists, just the people.

Mel Schilling underwent surgery to remove the tumour in her colon
Mel Schilling underwent surgery to remove the tumour in her colon. Picture: E4

“Everyone from my consultant to the surgical team and especially the wonderful nurses managing my recovery have been just superb. It’s not just their professionalism but also their genuine concern, bedside manner (especially the nurses) and their endlessly sunny disposition, despite working up to 14 hour days. I owe all of these wonderful people my life and I will be forever indebted to them. The NHS is a unique, precious institution we need to make sure it’s here to serve our children and our children’s children.”

Mel signed off: “Now, it’s time to focus on getting my ass out of here in time for Christmas.”

