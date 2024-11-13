Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Pérez performances

13 November 2024, 15:44

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Pérez performances
Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Pérez performances. Picture: Capital Buzz
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Selena Gomez (Jessi) and Zoe Saldaña (Rita) also speak about taking control of their careers, their favourite smells and more.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fresh off of awards buzz for Emilia Pérez, we caught up with Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña to break down the film, their favourite scenes of each other's and everything in between.

If you've seen Emilia Pérez you will already know why it's sparking so much conversation. The musical extravaganza is equal parts hilarious and moving and it's all tied together by career-defining performances by Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña.

The film follows Rita (Saldaña), a lawyer who is hired by drug cartel leader Emilia Pérez (Gascón) to stage her death, and transition to become her true self. In doing so, Emilia leaves her wife Jessi (Gomez) completely in the dark.

Speaking to Capital Buzz ahead of the London premiere of Emilia Pérez, Selena and Zoe had a lot to say about the movie.

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Perez performances

Recalling her favourite scene of Zoe's in the movie, Selena singled out Zoe's performance of the stirring song 'El Mal'. She said: 'Oh hands down is Zoe's performance in the red suit. Just her anger and her preciseness. What she was saying, everything hits you in the gut in the best way."

As for Zoe's favourite scene of Selena's in the film, she added: "My favourite moment is you singing 'Bienvenida'. It's just so amazing to see you capture the frustration that a woman or person may feel when they're unable to be who they truly are."

She added: "That explosion that you have in that bedroom, it's my favourite thing."

Selena Gomez in Emilia Pérez
Selena Gomez in Emilia Pérez. Picture: Why Not Productions / Pathé / France 2 Cinema / Album

Elsewhere, Zoe revealed that artists like Fatboy Slim, Annie Lennox and Phil Collins inspired her musical numbers. That being said, Selena said she was focused just on what felt true to her character Jessi.

To see Selena and Zoe discuss which scents bring them comfort (if you watch the film, it will make sense) and when they felt like they took control in their careers, watch the video above.

Watch the latest Capital Buzz Marvel interviews here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Outer Banks fans are emotional over Madison Bailey's farewell to Rudy Pankow after JJ's death

Outer Banks' Madison Bailey's emotional goodbye to Rudy Pankow goes viral

iCarly Movie: Release date, cast, title, plot spoilers, trailers and news

iCarly Movie: Release date, cast, title, plot spoilers, trailers and news

Maura Higgins swiped at by Love Island ex Curtis Pritchard

Maura Higgins hit with swipe from Love Island ex Curtis Pritchard

Euphoria season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the HBO series

Euphoria Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Spoilers And News About The HBO Series

Outer Banks creators hint Rudy Pankow's JJ could appear in season 5

Is JJ really dead in Outer Banks? Bosses tease Rudy Pankow season 5 return

MAFS UK's Sacha reveals messy truth about final vows with Ross

MAFS UK's Sacha reveals shocking truth about final vows with Ross

Does MAFS UK's Kieran have a new girlfriend?

MAFS UK's Kieran's 'new girlfriend' rumours explained

Pharrell Williams reveals reason he chose ‘Piece by Piece’ to be a Lego film on Capital

Pharrell Williams reveals reason he chose ‘Piece by Piece’ to be a Lego film

Keke Palmer calls out Scream Queens co-star over racist remark

Keke Palmer calls out Scream Queens co-star over racist remark

Everything we know about Bridget Jones 4, from the cast to the release date

Bridget Jones 4 'Mad About The Boy' - Release date, cast, trailer, plot & more

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits