Rebekah Vardy delivers 'final' message to I'm A Celeb's Coleen Rooney

By Abbie Reynolds

Rebekah Vardy says she wants to "move on" from Coleen Rooney feud following her I'm A Celeb stint.

As I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! comes to an end, so does Rebekah Vardy's tabloid column, but not without a final message to Coleen Rooney.

When Coleen was first named to be on the infamous reality TV show, Rebekah - who did the show in 2017 - was quick to comment about how Coleen was "copying her", which ultimately led to her getting her own column which she wrote/video messaged for after every I'm A Celeb episode.

The fellow footballer's wives' feud dates back to 2019 when Coleen publicly accused Rebekah of feeding stories to the press abut her and her family after she did some investigating. That same year Rebekah took Coleen to court for defamation but three years later Coleen won.

Coleen came second on her season of I'm A Celeb, while Rebekah was the third one out during her season. But despite Rebekah's comments throughout the season about Coleen, she's now said she's ready to "move on".

VIP Screening of "Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story" at Soho Hotel. Picture: Getty

In her "final word", Rebekah said: "And Coleen finished second, Coleen has had a fab series, she has really done well and made herself proud. Yes, I know you're all waiting for me to say otherwise, I'm sorry to disappoint, but it's just not happening. It's really, really time to move on and end the year with a positive."

This comes after legal experts said the pair 'ran the risk' of ending up in court again. Talking to Yahoo, the experts said: "Whilst you may have thought Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy would have both wished to move on after their bruising litigation this new very public discussion about each other runs the real risk that they could find themselves falling out very badly again and yet again facing each other in court."

Wayne Rooney backs Coleen on I’m A Celeb

While on the show, Coleen did briefly mention the case. Speaking to Dean McCullogh, Jane Moore and GK Barry she said: "That was my worst nightmare, was to go to court. But she was taking me to court.

"I felt ashamed going to court because I'm not the type to play things out in public. I just felt like it was putting on a show for the whole world. I didn't want that, I wanted to settle it before and get it done with."

In saying this, it's likely Coleen won't respond to Rebekah's latest comments. However fans did pick up on what might have been a subtle dig at Rebekah in her I'm A Celeb exit interview.

Rebekah Vardy arrives at Royal Courts of Justice, Strand on May 19, 2022. Picture: Getty

While interviewing Coleen, Ant said: "We did try pulling the wool over your eyes with a few little tricks but you always seemed to sniff us out... she's always one step ahead of us."

Ant added: "She's good at this... have you always had that instinct?'"

"Yeah I have, I'm quite good at sniffing things out! Yeah, I can weigh people up well," Coleen replied, raising her eyebrow.

