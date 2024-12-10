Rebekah Vardy delivers 'final' message to Coleen Rooney after I'm A Celeb triumph

10 December 2024, 16:05

Rebekah Vardy delivers 'final' message to I'm A Celeb's Coleen Rooney
Rebekah Vardy delivers 'final' message to I'm A Celeb's Coleen Rooney. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Rebekah Vardy says she wants to "move on" from Coleen Rooney feud following her I'm A Celeb stint.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! comes to an end, so does Rebekah Vardy's tabloid column, but not without a final message to Coleen Rooney.

When Coleen was first named to be on the infamous reality TV show, Rebekah - who did the show in 2017 - was quick to comment about how Coleen was "copying her", which ultimately led to her getting her own column which she wrote/video messaged for after every I'm A Celeb episode.

The fellow footballer's wives' feud dates back to 2019 when Coleen publicly accused Rebekah of feeding stories to the press abut her and her family after she did some investigating. That same year Rebekah took Coleen to court for defamation but three years later Coleen won.

Coleen came second on her season of I'm A Celeb, while Rebekah was the third one out during her season. But despite Rebekah's comments throughout the season about Coleen, she's now said she's ready to "move on".

VIP Screening of "Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story" at Soho Hotel
VIP Screening of "Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story" at Soho Hotel. Picture: Getty

In her "final word", Rebekah said: "And Coleen finished second, Coleen has had a fab series, she has really done well and made herself proud. Yes, I know you're all waiting for me to say otherwise, I'm sorry to disappoint, but it's just not happening. It's really, really time to move on and end the year with a positive."

This comes after legal experts said the pair 'ran the risk' of ending up in court again. Talking to Yahoo, the experts said: "Whilst you may have thought Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy would have both wished to move on after their bruising litigation this new very public discussion about each other runs the real risk that they could find themselves falling out very badly again and yet again facing each other in court."

Wayne Rooney backs Coleen on I’m A Celeb

While on the show, Coleen did briefly mention the case. Speaking to Dean McCullogh, Jane Moore and GK Barry she said: "That was my worst nightmare, was to go to court. But she was taking me to court.

"I felt ashamed going to court because I'm not the type to play things out in public. I just felt like it was putting on a show for the whole world. I didn't want that, I wanted to settle it before and get it done with."

In saying this, it's likely Coleen won't respond to Rebekah's latest comments. However fans did pick up on what might have been a subtle dig at Rebekah in her I'm A Celeb exit interview.

Rebekah Vardy arrives at Royal Courts of Justice, Strand on May 19, 2022
Rebekah Vardy arrives at Royal Courts of Justice, Strand on May 19, 2022. Picture: Getty

While interviewing Coleen, Ant said: "We did try pulling the wool over your eyes with a few little tricks but you always seemed to sniff us out... she's always one step ahead of us." 

Ant added: "She's good at this... have you always had that instinct?'"

"Yeah I have, I'm quite good at sniffing things out! Yeah, I can weigh people up well," Coleen replied, raising her eyebrow.

Read more about I'm A Celeb here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

All the details on I'm A Celeb's coming out show

When is I'm A Celebrity's Coming Out show on TV?

The full list of Kings and Queens of the jungle

Every I'm A Celebrity winner: The full list of Kings and Queens of the jungle

Line up for the upcoming season of I'm A Celeb

Who was on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2024?

Get to know Danny Jones

I'm A Celebrity Danny Jones: McFly star's age, wife, children & more

ITV's I'm A Celeb voting figures for 2024

ITV's I'm A Celeb voting figures for 2024

Tulisa was not seen at the I'm A Celeb final

Why Tulisa was not at the I’m A Celeb final

Hot On Capital

Lion King fans stunned by Blue Ivy's voice-acting in viral Mufasa clip

Lion King fans stunned by Blue Ivy's voice-acting in viral Mufasa clip

Blue Ivy Carter is the eldest daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé

Blue Ivy Carter fact file: Age, net worth, movies, siblings & more

Wicked's Ariana Grande reveals she auditioned for Elphaba as well as Glinda

Wicked's Ariana Grande reveals she auditioned for Elphaba as well as Glinda

The Traitors Season 3 start date has been announced

The Traitors UK Season 3 start date, cast, how to watch and more

The Traitors' Claudia Winkleman reveals huge change for season 3

The Traitors' Claudia Winkleman reveals huge change for season 3

Gracie Abrams The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates and more

Gracie Abrams The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates and more

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Wicked fans praise Danna Paola's "incredible" Spanish dub of 'Defying Gravity'

Wicked fans praise Danna Paola's "incredible" Spanish dub of 'Defying Gravity'

Why did Love Island's Nicole and Ciaran split?

Why did Love Island's Nicole and Ciaran split?

Love Island

Taylor has been on tour for nearly a whole year and isn't stopping anytime soon

When did Taylor Swift start The Eras Tour?

How much money did Taylor Swift's Eras Tour make?

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour becomes the highest grossing tour in history

Wicked fans spot huge Part 2 easter egg in Jonathan Bailey's Fiyero costume

Wicked fans spot huge Part 2 easter egg in Jonathan Bailey's Fiyero costume

Fans spot Coleen Rooney make subtle dig at Rebekah Vardy

How far did Rebekah Vardy get in I'm A Celeb? Fans spot Coleen Rooney make subtle dig

When does Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) come out?

When Does 'Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version)' Come Out? All The 'Debut (Taylor's Version)' Clues So Far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Reputation (Taylor's Version): Release date, easter eggs, vault tracks and news

When Does Reputation (Taylor's Version) Come Out? Here's What Taylor Swift Has Teased So Far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Katy Perry delivers the performance of a lifetime at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024

Katy Perry delivers the performance of a lifetime at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024
Every live update from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024 with Barclaycard

Every update from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024 with Barclaycard

Danny Jones crowned I'm A Celeb winner 2024

Danny Jones crowned I'm A Celeb winner 2024

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Is the Capital Jingle Bell Ball on TV?

Is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard on TV? How and when to watch on ITV

Re-live Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024

A-Z of every incredible performance at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024

How to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024

Where to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024 live stream

I'm A Celebrity 2024 campmates will start dwindling in numbers now the vote off begins

Who was voted out of I'm A Celebrity 2024?

Wicked auditions: Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's audition tapes go viral

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's Wicked audition tapes are going viral

Why are the Munchkins not small in Wicked? How Ethan Slater inspired their new look

Why are the Munchkins different in Wicked? How Ethan Slater inspired their new look