I'm A Celeb's Coleen Rooney reportedly "runs risk" of return to court with Rebekah Vardy

26 November 2024, 17:16

Legal experts concerned 'Wagatha Christie' saga might reopen
Legal experts concerned 'Wagatha Christie' saga might reopen. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2024 may be the reason Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy find themselves back in court once again over the 'Wagatha Christie' scandal.

When it was announced that WAG Coleen Rooney was set to enter the jungle in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2024, the question on everyone’s lips was, ‘will Rebekah Vardy follow?’

Coleen’s been a hit on the celebrity reality show, starring alongside the likes of N-Dubz's Tulisa, Alan Halsall, McFly’s Danny Jones, Strictly’s Oti Mabuse, Love Islands Maura Higgins and more.

Despite the 'Wagatha Christie' story being sold to platforms like Disney Plus and Netflix, it’s probably safe to say that there will not be a Wagatha Christie reunion in the Australian Jungle on ITV this year.

But lawyers have spoken out, revealing their concern that Coleen and Rebekah may find themselves back in the courtroom sooner rather than later after Coleen’s stint on I’m A Celeb.

Coleen Rooney joins the celebrity lineup for I'm A Celeb 2024
Coleen Rooney joins the celebrity lineup for I'm A Celeb 2024. Picture: ITV

Legal experts Christian Smith and David Wright spoke to Yahoo and revealed the two WAGS "run the real risk" of heading back to court after their feud was spoken about on TV.

"Whilst you may have thought Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy would have both wished to move on after their bruising litigation this new very public discussion about each other runs the real risk that they could find themselves falling out very badly again and yet again facing each other in court," they revealed to the publication.

The ‘Wagatha Christie’ saga began all the way back in 2017 when the tabloids began running a number of negative stories about Coleen’s personal life. But it wasn’t until 2019 that things ramped up after Coleen publicly accused Rebekah of selling these stories to the papers.

This public tweet of accusation created catastrophe as Rebekah claimed it had caused her extreme distress and she, in turn, took Coleen to court.

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy have been back and forth since 2019
Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy have been back and forth since 2019. Picture: Getty

After years of back and forth and accusations piled on accusations, in 2022 the case was put to bed and Rebekah lost to Coleen and had to pay millions in damages. However, these payments have been an ongoing issue up until Coleen entered the jungle in 2024.

The lawyers speaking to the publication have revealed that Coleen’s choice not to keep tight-lipped in the jungle about the events that have unfolded over the last half a decade may come to bite her in the backside and could "re-open old wounds."

"Yes, discussing a recent judgment in the jungle in a case, of which is still ongoing, in relation to costs is not something we would ever advise and certainly in not such a public forum.

"With the best intention in the world for Coleen Rooney to explain her story in the jungle it is entirely possible for something to be said or construed which could prejudice the ongoing case or may provide evidence which could be used to re-open old wounds or even provide grounds for a new case."

Coleen has referenced the 'Wagatha Christie' feud on television
Coleen has referenced the 'Wagatha Christie' feud on television. Picture: ITV

Coleen hasn’t said anything spectacularly problematic on TV so far, just claiming her time in court with Rebekah as her "worst nightmare" and claiming she wasn’t afraid of making the post that would go viral. And at one point she joked to fellow campmate Dean McCullough that Rebekah could be after him as he has referenced 'Wagatha Christie' a fair few times.

But the show is not over yet and she’s not the only one referencing the drama, with hosts Ant and Dec taking every opportunity to poke fun by saying things like: "It’ll be nice for Coleen to face a trial that doesn’t involve Rebekah Vardy."

But we’d be remiss not to acknowledge that everyone on the show has probably been briefed to a certain extent on what they can and cannot say without causing trouble.

Ant and Dec have also mentioned the feud on television
Ant and Dec have also mentioned the feud on television. Picture: ITV

The legal experts seem to agree as they revealed: "ITV will no doubt believe viewers will be very interested to see what is said, however given the acrimonious relationship between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy ITV will be very wary to publish anything that could drag them into possible future legal proceedings.

"Ant and Dec will also be alive to the fact that joking should not cross the line to harassment or even inadvertently contain remarks that can be construed as defamatory given that Rebekah Vardy has shown she is willing to bring legal proceedings when she feels wronged.

"ITV will also be well aware of Rebekah Vardy’s claim to the trademark of the phrase ‘Wagatha Christie’ and will undoubtedly have advice to try and avoid a situation where ITV becomes involved in a trademark dispute through the use of this phrase."

Rebekah Vardy attempted to sue Coleen Rooney
Rebekah Vardy attempted to sue Coleen Rooney. Picture: Getty

