Coleen Rooney Signs Multi-Million Pound Deal With Disney Plus For Wagatha Christie Documentary

25 August 2022, 14:41

Coleen Rooney is set to do a tell-all documentary with Disney+ about the Wagatha Christie trial
Coleen Rooney is set to do a tell-all documentary with Disney+ about the Wagatha Christie trial.
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Coleen Rooney has reportedly signed a huge deal with Disney+ to do a tell-all documentary about her Wagatha Christie trial against Rebekah Vardy.

The tell-all of Wagatha Christie is reportedly set to be coming to our screens after Coleen Rooney signed a multi-million pound deal with Disney+, according to this tabloid.

The streaming giant is said to have won the bidding war to tell the story of Coleen Rooney vs Rebekah Vardy after the wife of Wayne Rooney sued the wife of Jamie Vardy for leaking her private Instagram Stories to the press.

Wagatha Christie: The Verdict Of Rebekah Vardy And Coleen Rooney’s Trial Is In

How Much Money Was At Stake In Wagatha Christie Trial

According to the tabloid, rival networks Amazon Prime, Netflix and Discovery were all hoping to win Coleen over to tell the story.

The very public libel trial will now be made by Lorton Entertainment, which also released Wayne’s Rooney documentary earlier this year.

Coleen Rooney signed a huge deal with Disney+ to tell her Wagatha Christie story
Coleen Rooney signed a huge deal with Disney+ to tell her Wagatha Christie story.
Coleen's new Disney+ plus deal will see her earn more than husband Wayne Rooney
Coleen's new Disney+ plus deal will see her earn more than husband Wayne Rooney.

The Disney+ deal will also see Coleen earning a huge sum of money - even more so than her husband and football star Wayne, who currently earns a reported £800,000 a year for managing MLS side DC United in Washington, US.

A source said: “This is a massive deal for Coleen — in every sense. For the first time in 20 years, she will be the main breadwinner.”

“She is also getting across her own side of the story in terms of Wagatha Christie.

"Since her first damning social media post outing Rebekah, she has remained steadfastly silent. Now the public will see first hand the toll this whole case took on her, and her family — and why she took the action she took."

Coleen Rooney sued Rebekah Vardy for leaking stories about her to the press
Coleen Rooney sued Rebekah Vardy for leaking stories about her to the press.
Rebekah Vardy lost the Wagatha Christie trial against Coleen Rooney
Rebekah Vardy lost the Wagatha Christie trial against Coleen Rooney.

“Cameras had — and continue to have — unfiltered access to her home. Viewers will see what was going on in Coleen’s head in the weeks after her infamous ‘…it’s Rebekah Vardy’s account’ post. It will be TV dynamite," they added.

Both Coleen and Rebekah racked up a staggering £1.5million in legal fees since the former accused Rebekah of leaking her private information back ini 2019.

There is a hearing set for September 21 to decide who pays what.

