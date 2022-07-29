Wagatha Christie: The Verdict Of Rebekah Vardy And Coleen Rooney’s Trial Is In

Wagatha Christie: The Verdict Of Rebekah Vardy And Coleen Rooney’s Trial Is In. Picture: Alamy

By Kathryn Knight

Rebekah Vardy has lost her very public libel battle against Coleen Rooney.

The High Court trial that’s had the British public hooked since Coleen Rooney accused Rebekah Vardy of leaking her private Instagram Stories to the press in 2019 has finally reached a verdict.

It turns out, it was… Rebekah Vardy’s account.

How Much Money’s At Stake In Wagatha Christie Trial

Judge Justice Steyn has declared Coleen the winner of the libel battle, dubbed 'Wagatha Christie', saying it was ‘likely Vardy’s agent at the time, Caroline Watt, ‘undertook the direct act’ of passing the information – intended for Coleen’s close friends and family – to the tabloids.

Rebekah Vardy accused Coleen Rooney of libel. Picture: Getty

Coleen Rooney has won the libel case against Rebekah Vardy. Picture: Getty

She said: “Nonetheless, the evidence … clearly shows, in my view, that Mrs Vardy knew of and condoned this behaviour, actively engaging in it by directing Ms Watt to the private Instagram account, sending her screenshots of Mrs Rooney’s posts, drawing attention to items of potential interest to the press, and answering additional queries raised by the press via Ms Watt.”

The judge continued: “In my judgment, the conclusions that I have reached as to the extent to which the claimant engaged in disclosing to The Sun information to which she only had access as a permitted follower of an Instagram account which she knew, and Mrs Rooney repeatedly asserted, was private, suffice to show the single meaning is substantially true.”

Rebekah and Jamie Vardy pictured leaving court earlier this summer. Picture: Getty

'Wagatha Christie' began with this tweet by Coleen Rooney. Picture: Coleen Rooney/Twitter

This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it...... pic.twitter.com/0YqJAoXuK1 — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) October 9, 2019

Their public feud started in October 2019 when Coleen suspected Rebekah of sharing her private Instagram posts with the press.

In a now-culturally iconic tweet she wrote: “I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them.

“It’s ………. Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

The private stories included Coleen flying to Mexico with husband Wayne Rooney for a ‘gender selection’ procedure as well as mundane topics like her basement flooding.

Vardy has continuously denied leaking the stories .

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital