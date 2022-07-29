Wagatha Christie: The Verdict Of Rebekah Vardy And Coleen Rooney’s Trial Is In

29 July 2022, 12:41 | Updated: 29 July 2022, 12:57

Wagatha Christie: The Verdict Of Rebekah Vardy And Coleen Rooney’s Trial Is In
Wagatha Christie: The Verdict Of Rebekah Vardy And Coleen Rooney’s Trial Is In. Picture: Alamy

By Kathryn Knight

Rebekah Vardy has lost her very public libel battle against Coleen Rooney.

The High Court trial that’s had the British public hooked since Coleen Rooney accused Rebekah Vardy of leaking her private Instagram Stories to the press in 2019 has finally reached a verdict.

It turns out, it was… Rebekah Vardy’s account.

How Much Money’s At Stake In Wagatha Christie Trial

Judge Justice Steyn has declared Coleen the winner of the libel battle, dubbed 'Wagatha Christie', saying it was ‘likely Vardy’s agent at the time, Caroline Watt, ‘undertook the direct act’ of passing the information – intended for Coleen’s close friends and family – to the tabloids.

Rebekah Vardy accused Coleen Rooney of libel
Rebekah Vardy accused Coleen Rooney of libel. Picture: Getty
Coleen Rooney has won the libel case against Rebekah Vardy
Coleen Rooney has won the libel case against Rebekah Vardy. Picture: Getty

She said: “Nonetheless, the evidence … clearly shows, in my view, that Mrs Vardy knew of and condoned this behaviour, actively engaging in it by directing Ms Watt to the private Instagram account, sending her screenshots of Mrs Rooney’s posts, drawing attention to items of potential interest to the press, and answering additional queries raised by the press via Ms Watt.”

The judge continued: “In my judgment, the conclusions that I have reached as to the extent to which the claimant engaged in disclosing to The Sun information to which she only had access as a permitted follower of an Instagram account which she knew, and Mrs Rooney repeatedly asserted, was private, suffice to show the single meaning is substantially true.”

Rebekah and Jamie Vardy pictured leaving court earlier this summer
Rebekah and Jamie Vardy pictured leaving court earlier this summer. Picture: Getty
'Wagatha Christie' began with this tweet by Coleen Rooney
'Wagatha Christie' began with this tweet by Coleen Rooney. Picture: Coleen Rooney/Twitter

Their public feud started in October 2019 when Coleen suspected Rebekah of sharing her private Instagram posts with the press.

In a now-culturally iconic tweet she wrote: “I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them.

“It’s ………. Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

The private stories included Coleen flying to Mexico with husband Wayne Rooney for a ‘gender selection’ procedure as well as mundane topics like her basement flooding.

Vardy has continuously denied leaking the stories .

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Taylor Swift could be gearing up to a new release

Here's Why Fans Think Taylor Swift Is Filming A New Music Video

Rebekah Vardy is suing Coleen Rooney for libel

How Much Money Was At Stake In Wagatha Christie Trial

'Not Okay' boasts a very impressive cast

Meet The Cast Of 'Not Okay': From Dylan O'Brien To Zoey Deutch

TV & Film

This Winning Weekend we're sending you to the Wimbledon Championships

We're Giving Away George Ezra Tickets This Winning Weekend On Capital

Radio

Dua Lipa releases heartfelt statement following a firework incident at her show

Dua Lipa 'Deeply Sorry' After Fireworks Were Set Off During Concert

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett have been friends since meeting on set of High School Musical: The Musical – The Series

Olivia Rodrigo And Joshua Bassett: A Timeline From Friendship To Dating Rumours

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

Exclusive
Nancy Cartwright met Stormzy

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

Exclusive
Tom Daley opens up about the pressure he faced as a young athlete

WATCH: Tom Daley Relates To Emma Raducanu And The Pressure She Faces

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star