How Much Money’s At Stake In Wagatha Christie Trial

10 May 2022, 12:52

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy’s court case has begun, and it’s costing the famous ladies a fortune.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy’s infamous ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial has begun in the High Court, where Rebekah is suing Coleen for libel.

The trial between the stars – formerly friends who would support their husbands Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy when they played football together – is set to last seven days.

Love Island's 2022 Start Date Has Been Revealed

Now, Coleen and Rebekah are at war in a civil case where their legal costs could outweigh any winning fortune at the end.

Rebekah Vardy is suing Coleen Rooney for libel
Rebekah Vardy is suing Coleen Rooney for libel. Picture: Alamy
Coleen Rooney arriving in court on the first day of the Wagatha Christie trial
Coleen Rooney arriving in court on the first day of the Wagatha Christie trial. Picture: Alamy

Media lawyer Jonathan Coad explained here that he estimates the legal costs for each side to be over £1million.

Even the winner of the case will only recover about 70% of their legal bill, leaving them with £300k still to pay.

He explains that if any damages are awarded, it’ll only be between £15,000 to £40,000.

"It makes no sense for either of them. Even the winner is going to come out with a massive loss,” Mr Coad added, saying that it all comes down to ‘a determination to be right.’

Rebekah Vardy arriving at court
Rebekah Vardy arriving at court. Picture: Alamy
Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy played for England together
Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy played for England together. Picture: Getty

The civil case dates back to October 2019 after Coleen believed someone was leaking private information about her and her family to the tabloids and started an investigation of her own to figure out who might be behind it.

Over the course of a few months she made things up on Instagram Stories on her personal account, restricting who could read them.

The tales included a trip to Mexico for gender selection so their next child would be a girl, how she was in discussion for Strictly Come Dancing and even a story about her basement flooding.

Coleen Rooney accused Rebekah Vardy of leaking stories about her
Coleen Rooney accused Rebekah Vardy of leaking stories about her. Picture: Coleen Rooney/Twitter

Coleen later took to Twitter to explain she’d ‘blocked everyone from viewing my Instagram Stories except one account’ before delivering the now-iconic line: “It’s……. Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

Vardy denies being the leak, calling Coleen almost immediately to tell her she’s innocent, claiming a number of people have access to her social media accounts.

She decided to sue Coleen for libel in June 2020.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Little Mix are live-streaming their 'Confetti' tour

How To Watch Little Mix's Final ‘Confetti’ Concert

Here are all the details on Rihanna's pregnancy including her due date and if she's having a baby boy or girl

Inside Rihanna’s Pregnancy Details Including Due Date, Baby’s Gender & More

Kylie Jenner began having kids in her early twenties and is now a mum of two

How Old Was Kylie Jenner When She Had Stormi And Her Baby Boy?

Are Little Mix splitting up?

Are Little Mix Splitting Up After The Confetti Tour?

Has Leigh-Anne Pinnock revealed the name of her twin babies?

Has Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Announced The Names Of Her Twin Babies?

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have been dating since 2021

Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Complete Dating Timeline

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jax Jones is DJing at the Capital Summertime Ball kick-off party

Re-Live Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Kick-Off Party

Events

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Who Is Harry Styles' Goddaughter – The Voice At The Start Of 'As It Was' Explained

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star