Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

27 November 2024, 17:37

By Sam Prance

Can you beat Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldbum, Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James at 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'?

Ozians assemble! Wicked is now out in cinemas and it is already one of the biggest movies of 2024 so far. Not only is it breaking box office records but Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are also receiving awards buzz for their performances.

To celebrate the release of Wicked, we decided to enrol the cast in Shiz University and challenge them to 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'. Competing in teams are: Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum, Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James, and Cynthia Erivo by herself.

Did Cynthia channel Elphaba's powers to win? Did Jeff and Jonathan play by the rules of someone else's game? Or can you beat the real-life Pfannee and ShenShen at their own quiz?

To find out who is the greatest team there's ever been when it comes to Wicked trivia, watch the full interview below.

Want to take on 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz' quiz before you watch the interview? Find all the questions below.

Round 1 - General Wicked Trivia

  1. What is the full title of Wicked the musical?
  2. What is Madame Morrible’s first name?
  3. Identify the song and fill in the blank: We can dance ’til it’s light, find the prettiest girl, give her a [BLANK].
  4. In the stage musical, who appears on more songs, Elphaba or Glinda?

Round 2 - The Impossible Round

  • Name every song in Wicked: Part I in 30 seconds.

Question 3 is worth two points, Question 4 is worth 5 points and The Impossible Round is worth 11 points.

What was your final score out of 20?

