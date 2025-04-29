Celebrity Big Brother 2025 final voting figures revealed

29 April 2025, 12:30

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 final voting figures revealed
By Abbie Reynolds

The second season of the revived Celebrity Big Brother has come to an end and tea guzzling, quintessentially Yorkshire, Coronation Street star Jack P. Shepherd was crowned the winner.

In second place was Liverpudlian Drag Queen Danny Beard and in third place was American-turned-British icon JoJo Siwa. Despite it being a public vote, every year people debate over whether the winner was truly deserving of the top spot.

While some viewers saw Jack as their winner from day one, others have declared other housemates, like Danny, were "robbed" of the crown. And now ITV have revealed the final voting figures, it turns out Jack was very close to loosing the winning spot to Danny - but just how close was it?

Jack P. Shepherd won CBB 2025
Jack P. Shepherd won CBB 2025. Picture: ITV

What were the Celebrity Big Brother 2025 final voting figures?

The CBB final saw six finalists, so from the largest percentage to the lowest, here's how much of the vote they each got:

  • Jack P. Shepherd - 37.37%
  • Danny Beard - 35.72%
  • JoJo - 13.17%
  • Donna Preston - 6.18%
  • Chesney Hawkes - 3.04%
  • Chris Hughes - 2.52%

"Danny beard was robbed", one viewer has said and another said: "That darn 2%".

However, Danny has said since leaving the show that he feels like a winner. Talking to The Metro he said: "I wanted to win, I’m not going to lie. Why would you not want to win? Anyone that says they didn’t want to win is lying."

He continued: "But Jack’s got all this stuff going on, and he’s amazing, but he’s literally going back to Corrie right now and jumping in a scene. All of this stuff that’s already started to come my way is just a dream come true."

The final voting figures have also shocked fans who expected JoJo to hold a larger portion of the percentage. One comment with nearly 1k likes said: "Who else expected JoJo to get way more?"

Another fan wrote: "How did donna not get more she was so funny?"

But of all the shocked reactions, it seems Jack was the most surprised to have bagged the winning spot as when he was announced the winner he remained very calm - in true Jack style - simply raising his eyebrows and saying "wow" repeatedly.

Once back home Jack recorded a message for his fans, saying: "I just wanted to jump on here and say thank you basically to anyone who showed support over the past few weeks. You've been amazing, you truly have, Hanni [my wife] has shown we all the videos, the socials, the memes, everything.

"And yeah, you saved me from eviction on week one, you saved from the second eviction, got to the final and then won it amazingly, and it's all down to you... I just want to thank everyone, literally from the bottom of my heart it means the world. I really didn't expect it and I'm blown away by the love and support. It's really, really nice, it's made me really happy."

JoJo Siwa places third in CBB

