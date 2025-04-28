Who is Love Island's Georgia Harrison having a baby with?

28 April 2025, 13:18 | Updated: 28 April 2025, 17:35

Who is Love Island's Georgia Harrison dating?
Who is Love Island's Georgia Harrison dating? Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Who's Jack Stacey? Who's Georgia Harrison having a baby with? Here are all the details on her partner including how long they've been together.

Georgia Harrison first rose to fame in 2017 after appearing on Love Island, she had already appeared on The Only Way Is Essex in 2014 but ultimately became a household name after taking disgraced reality TV personality Stephen Bear to court for revenge porn.

In 2024, she returned to the famous villa for a second shot at love on the first-ever Love Island All Stars series. She left the show arm-in-arm with Anton Danyluk but they split soon after.

But without the interference of any television producers, Georgia seems to have found her Mr. Right as the 30 year old has announced that she and her boyfriend Jack Stacey are expecting their first child together.

Who is Jack Stacey?

Georgia Harrison and her partner Jack Stacey
Georgia Harrison and her partner Jack Stacey. Picture: Instagram

Who is Georgia Harrison dating?

Georgia Harrison is dating 33-year-old City worker Jack Stacey who she met on a dating app in the summer last year (2024). Georgia and Jack have since moved in together and are expecting their first child.

They've acknowledged how fast their relationship is moving but have argued "when you know, you know". Speaking to The Mirror, Georgia said: "We both definitely wanted children, and while some may say it feels too soon, we know that this is amazing news and we couldn’t be happier.

"We’ve both lived so much already, partied to a point that is probably concerning, and done everything fun you could possibly do. If we’re lucky enough to be able to have kids, why not have them sooner rather than later?"

How did Georgia Harrison meet her partner?

Georgia met her boyfriend Jack on a dating app. Unlike the reality TV star, Jack's life is mostly out of the limelight. 10 months after their first date the pair are living together in Essex and preparing to become first-time parents this November (2025).

Addressing their whirlwind romance, Georgia clarified: "Anyone who knows us knows how strong we are, and how happy we make each other."

Congratulations Georgia and Jack!

