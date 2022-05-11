A Coleen Rooney V Rebekah Vardy Documentary Is Coming To Netflix

Coleen Rooney has signed a deal with Netflix about 'Wagatha Christie'. Picture: Alamy

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy’s long-running feud is set to be explored in a Netflix documentary.

Wagatha Christie is to hit TV screens after Coleen Rooney’s investigation into Rebekah Vardy became a viral topic on social media back in 2019.

The famous women, who are currently in court after Coleen accused Rebekah of leaking stories about her to the press, will reportedly be at the centre of a Netflix documentary after Coleen herself signed a deal with the streaming giant.

A source told Mail on Sunday: “Coleen has done the clever thing and got in to tell her story before someone else muscles in."

Wayne Rooney joined wife Coleen at court. Picture: Getty

Rebekah Vardy is suing Coleen Rooney for libel. Picture: Getty

They added: "The programme is most definitely going in the direction of Netflix. It will be classy, and speak from the heart."

Vardy, who’s married to Leicester City footballer Jamie Vardy, has denied Coleen’s claims against her and is suing her for libel in a case expected to last seven days.

It began on Tuesday 10 May at the High Court in London.

Meanwhile, Rebekah is rumoured to be planning a tell-all with Piers Morgan about the ordeal.

Coleen Rooney claimed Rebekah Vardy leaked stories about her to the press. Picture: Coleen Rooney/Twitter

The source went on: “While nothing has been signed yet the deal is as good as done. Piers is not going to let this go elsewhere. He is very much in pole position."

It’s thought the legal costs involved between the women could outweigh any winning fortune.

The saga all started in October 2019 after Coleen believed someone was leaking private information about her to the tabloids and started an investigation of her own to work out who might be behind it.

Over the course of three months she made things up on Instagram Stories on her personal account, restricting who could read them by blocking most of her followers.

Rebekah Vardy is married to Jamie Vardy. Picture: Getty

The tales included a trip to Mexico for gender selection so their next baby would be a girl and how she was in discussion for Strictly Come Dancing, and even a story about her basement flooding.

Coleen later took to Twitter to explain she’d ‘blocked everyone from viewing my Instagram Stories except one account’ before delivering the now-iconic line: “It’s……. Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

Vardy denies being the leak, calling Coleen almost immediately to tell her she’s innocent, claiming a number of people have access to her social media accounts.

She decided to sue Coleen for libel in June 2020.

