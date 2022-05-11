A Coleen Rooney V Rebekah Vardy Documentary Is Coming To Netflix

11 May 2022, 11:49

Coleen Rooney has signed a deal with Netflix about 'Wagatha Christie'
Coleen Rooney has signed a deal with Netflix about 'Wagatha Christie'. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy’s long-running feud is set to be explored in a Netflix documentary.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wagatha Christie is to hit TV screens after Coleen Rooney’s investigation into Rebekah Vardy became a viral topic on social media back in 2019.

The famous women, who are currently in court after Coleen accused Rebekah of leaking stories about her to the press, will reportedly be at the centre of a Netflix documentary after Coleen herself signed a deal with the streaming giant.

Love Island's 2022 Line-Up: All The Rumoured Contestants

A source told Mail on Sunday: “Coleen has done the clever thing and got in to tell her story before someone else muscles in."

Wayne Rooney joined wife Coleen at court
Wayne Rooney joined wife Coleen at court. Picture: Getty
Rebekah Vardy is suing Coleen Rooney for libel
Rebekah Vardy is suing Coleen Rooney for libel. Picture: Getty

They added: "The programme is most definitely going in the direction of Netflix. It will be classy, and speak from the heart."

Vardy, who’s married to Leicester City footballer Jamie Vardy, has denied Coleen’s claims against her and is suing her for libel in a case expected to last seven days.

It began on Tuesday 10 May at the High Court in London.

Meanwhile, Rebekah is rumoured to be planning a tell-all with Piers Morgan about the ordeal.

Coleen Rooney claimed Rebekah Vardy leaked stories about her to the press
Coleen Rooney claimed Rebekah Vardy leaked stories about her to the press. Picture: Coleen Rooney/Twitter

The source went on: “While nothing has been signed yet the deal is as good as done. Piers is not going to let this go elsewhere. He is very much in pole position."

It’s thought the legal costs involved between the women could outweigh any winning fortune.

The saga all started in October 2019 after Coleen believed someone was leaking private information about her to the tabloids and started an investigation of her own to work out who might be behind it.

Over the course of three months she made things up on Instagram Stories on her personal account, restricting who could read them by blocking most of her followers.

Rebekah Vardy is married to Jamie Vardy
Rebekah Vardy is married to Jamie Vardy. Picture: Getty

The tales included a trip to Mexico for gender selection so their next baby would be a girl and how she was in discussion for Strictly Come Dancing, and even a story about her basement flooding.

Coleen later took to Twitter to explain she’d ‘blocked everyone from viewing my Instagram Stories except one account’ before delivering the now-iconic line: “It’s……. Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

Vardy denies being the leak, calling Coleen almost immediately to tell her she’s innocent, claiming a number of people have access to her social media accounts.

She decided to sue Coleen for libel in June 2020.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All the updates on After Ever Happy so far

After Ever Happy: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & All The Details So Far

Harry Styles fans have been sharing their devastation after his One Night Only tickets are being resold for a shocking amount

Harry Styles Fans Devastated After ‘One Night Only’ Gig Tickets Resell For Over 50 Times Original Price
The Kardashians' new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays - here's what time they'll air

When Does The Kardashians' Next Episode Come Out? Date And Air Time

Who is Dalton Gomez?

Who Is Ariana Grande’s Husband Dalton Gomez? Everything You Need To Know

Love Island 2021 contestants

Are Any Love Island 2021 Couples Still Together?

Love Island

Heartstopper fans are ready for season 2...

'Renew Heartstopper' Is Trending As Fans Hope For Season 2

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jax Jones is DJing at the Capital Summertime Ball kick-off party

Re-Live Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Kick-Off Party

Events

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Who Is Harry Styles' Goddaughter – The Voice At The Start Of 'As It Was' Explained

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star