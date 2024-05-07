Wednesday Season 2 Promo Confirms Percy Hynes White Will Not Return As Xavier

7 May 2024

Wednesday Season 2: Percy Hynes White Will Not Return As Xavier
Wednesday Season 2: Percy Hynes White Will Not Return As Xavier. Picture: Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Joining the Wednesday season 2 cast are stars including Billie Piper, Heather Matarazzo and Thandiwe Newton.

Netflix have unveiled the official Wednesday season 2 cast and Percy Hynes White will no longer star as Xavier in the show.

In January 2023, Percy Hynes White faced backlash after he was accused of sexual assault. Several allegations against him went viral online and the hashtag #CancelPercy began trending with calls to have him removed from the cast of Wednesday.

At the time, Percy disabled his Instagram comments. Six months later, Percy released a statement in which he denied the allegations. Percy said "the rumors are false" and claimed there had been a "campaign of misinformation" against him.

Now, Netflix have revealed that Percy will not appear in Wednesday season 2 and the TV show will continue on without him.

Will Percy Hynes White be in Wednesday season 2?

Watch the Wednesday season 2 cast announcement

Today (May 7), Netflix put out the official cast video for Wednesday season 2. In it, they announce that production on season 2 has just begun. They also confirm that Jenna Ortega (Wendesday), Joy Sunday (Bianca), Hunter Doohan (Tyler) and Emma Myers (Enid) will all be back as series regulars. However, Percy Hynes White will not return as Xavier.

It's currently unclear how Xavier's absence from the series will be explained.

Elsewhere, fan faves Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia), Luis Guzmán (Gomez), Isaac Ordonez (Puglsey) and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Ritchie) have been upped to series regulars and Christopher Lloyd, Steve Buscemi, Thandiwe Newton, Heather Matarazzo, Haley Joel Osment and Billie Piper are all joining the cast.

Joanna Lumley will also guest star in the show as Grandmama.

After Wednesday season 1 focused on the love triangle between Wednesday, Tyler and Xavier, Jenna Ortega has revealed that season 2 will go in a different direction. Speaking to Elle Fanning for Variety, Jenna said: "We’ve decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more."

She added: "We’re ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great."

