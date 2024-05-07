Wednesday Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Spoilers And Trailers

Watch this inside look at Wednesday Addams from the mind of Tim Burton

By Katie Louise Smith

Will there be a Wednesday season 2? From the potential release date to the returning cast and what might happen in season 2, here's what we know so far.

Netflix's Wednesday? We're obsessed. And we're already dying for more. Wednesday season 2 WHEN????

Starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Thee Addams herself, the Tim Burton-directed series (co-created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar) follows the teenager as she unravels a deadly mystery involving her new school, her own parents and some of her new friends.

Wednesday season 1 ties up some of the big questions uncovered by Wednesday throughout the eight episodes, but it also leaves several threads and character fates up in the air. There's also plenty of new mysteries to unravel when the show returns for a second season.

That said, here's everything we know about Wednesday season 2 far, including the potential release date, what might happen next and everything else in between.

When does Wednesday season 2 come out on Netflix?

Will there be a Wednesday season 2? Picture: Netflix

Will there be a Wednesday season 2?

Yes! In fact, Wednesday was so popular that it got a pretty quick season 2 renewal. The series was renewed for a second season in January 2023, less than two months after it was released on the platform.

Jenna is set to return as our favourite mysterious and kooky goth icon alongside the rest of the cast – including Hunter Doohan as Tyler. (Yes, Tyler is officially back!)

Co-creator Alfred Gough also told ScreenRant that there's also a possibility of expanding the show: "Miles [Millar, co-creator] and I are talking amongst ourselves about it. There's definitely more that you can explore in the world of the Addamses."

When will Wednesday season 2 be released?

While it's been renewed, it might be a while until we see Wednesday Addams back on our screens.

It wasn't until May 2024, that Netflix confirmed production on season 2 had begun following various strike delays. Based on this information, Wednesday season 2 likely won't drop until 2025. (For reference, filming for season 1 started in Romania way back in September 2021, and wrapped in March 2022. It was released on Netflix eight months after it wrapped.)

We'll know more about Wednesday season 2's potential release date as soon as it's confirmed. Stay tuned!

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Wednesday's finale episode.

WARNING: Wednesday spoilers ahead! Picture: Netflix

Wednesday season 2 cast: What characters will return in Wednesday season 2?

Obviously, Jenna Ortega will be back in black as Wednesday Addams, our titular character and now Netflix has revealed who else will be joining her:

Jenna Ortega (Wendesday)

Emma Myers (Enid)

Joy Sunday (Bianca)

Moosa Mostafa (Eugene)

Georgie Farmer (Ajax)

Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia)

Luis Guzmán (Gomez)

Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley)

Thing (Victor Dorobantu)

Hunter Doohan (Tyler)

Elsewhere, Christopher Lloyd, Steve Buscemi, Thandiwe Newton, Heather Matarazzo, Haley Joel Osment and Billie Piper are all joining the cast.

Sadly, Gwendoline Christie will not return as Principal Weems because she was killed by Marilyn/Laurel in the final episode. Riki Lindhome as Dr. Kinbot is also definitely dead and gone.

Finally, Percy Hynes White will also not be returning as Xavier.

Did Larissa Weems die in Wednesday? Will Gwendoline Christie be in Wednesday season 2? Picture: Netflix

Wednesday season 2 plot: What will happen next?

Well, we'll have to wait and see what season 2 of Wednesday brings us but we do know three things that will almost definitely be happening if a second season gets the go-ahead at Netflix.

1) The identity of Wednesday's new stalker. Who is watching her? Who is sending her those creepy photos? How did they even get her number?

2) The whereabouts of Marilyn Thornhill a.k.a. Laurel Gates. We know she's still alive, and we didn't see her get apprehended by the police. Was she arrested or did she escape?

3) Tyler morphed back into the Hyde while in the van, but did he manage to escape? Yep, season 2 will probably see another focus on the whereabouts of Tyler/the Hyde monster. Is he on the run? Can he be cured? Can his Hyde abilities be locked away again?

Do Wednesday and Xavier get together in Wednesday season 2? Picture: Netflix

Will Wednesday and Xavier get together in Wednesday season 2?

As much as shippers of Wednesday and Xavier were rooting for them to start a romance in season 2, we now know that they won't because Percy Hynes White will not be back as Xavier.

Speaking on Variety's Actors on Actors in June 2023, Jenna confirmed that they're "kind of ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great."

Jenna previously said to MTV News that she's rooting for a platonic friendship between the two: "I feel like her and Xavier are just getting to a safe place. I think there's an opportunity there for a really sweet platonic relationship. Because I don't think it's shown often enough, men and women having safe platonic relationships that don't become romantic and are just genuine, almost sibling like relationships. I think that'd be wonderful to see."

Millar also told TV Guide: "She's not boy crazy, girl crazy. She's sort of amused like a scientist is amused, or fascinated by people's attraction. She doesn't quite understand it — 'why are people interested in me in this way?' I think it's something that can evolve over seasons. But at this point, it's kind of an annoyance to what she really wants to be doing which is investigate or write or just get on with her life."

Who is the stalker in Wednesday season 2?

Obbbviously, we won't find that out until season 2. But co-creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar have teased what we can expect from the new mystery that will surround Wednesday in the next season.

Speaking to TV Guide, Millar revealed that they already know who the stalker is should a second season get renewed. Whether or not the stalker is working in conjunction with Laurel and Tyler or operating by themselves is the main question the audience will have to think about.

"The audience can think what they want," Millar said. "I think both those things are good in terms of, both of those are possibilities. The goal is to intrigue and to have an audience ask exactly those kinds of questions. The story could lead them in numerous directions, and it's up to a Season 2 to decide which one."

