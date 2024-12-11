Wicked author confirms Elphaba and Glinda lesbian subtext was "intentional"

Wicked author confirms Elphaba and Glinda lesbian subtext was "intentional". Picture: Universal Pictures, Alamy Stock Photo

By Sam Prance

Are Elphaba and Glinda romantically in love with each other in Wicked? Here's what author Gregory Maguire has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Did you watch Wicked and think there was sexual chemistry between Elphaba and Glinda? Well, that's actually canon.

Throughout Wicked's history, fans have long debated whether or not Elphaba and Glinda's relationship is romantic or platonic. While the musical avoids making any explicit references to Elphaba and Glinda being queer, the pair kiss in the original Gregory Maguire book and people have argued that lesbian subtext exists in both versions.

Since the film came out, Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have said that they think Elphaba and Glinda are both queer. Ariana suggested that Glinda might be "a little in the closet". Not only that but viewers have made viral memes and edits shipping Gelphie as a couple to the point where it's taken on a life of its own.

Now, Wicked author Gregory Maguire has confirmed that Elphaba and Glinda's lesbian subtext was "intentional".

Are Elphaba and Glinda gay in Wicked?

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande sang live on Wicked

Are Elphaba and Glinda in love with each other?

In a brand new interview with Them, Gregory was asked if he wrote "sapphic tension" between Elphaba and Glinda on purpose. Grefory replied: "That was intentional, and it was modest and restrained and refined in such a way that one could imagine that one of those two young women had felt more than the other and had not wanted to say it."

He continued to say: "Or perhaps because a novelist can't write every scene, perhaps when the lights were out and the novelist was out having a smoke in the back alley, the girls had sex in the bed on the way to the Emerald City. I wanted to propose this possibility, but I did not want to make a declarative statement."

As mentioned above, Elphaba and Glinda actually kiss in the book. It happens just before they arrive in the Emerald City so there's plenty of space for this imagined sex scene to happen.

An Elphaba and Glinda sex scene before 'One Short Day' happens in the musical? Fanfic writers your time is now.

Are Elphaba and Glinda gay in Wicked? Picture: Alamy

As for what Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have said about the Gelphie theories, Cynthia told Gay Times: "I think Elphie is [queer]. She goes wherever the wind goes, I think she loves Glinda. I think she loves love. I don't think there's anything wrong with celebrating the deep connection that the both have them have. It's true love."

Meanwhile, Ariana said: "Glinda might be a little in the closet, but if there were time you never know. Give it a little more time. But it is just a true love and that transcends sexuality."

Original Glinda actress Kristin Chenoweth also echoed Ariana's remarks about Glinda on Instagram. She said: "I thought so too way back when."

Gelphie forever!

Read more about Wicked here:

Wicked Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.