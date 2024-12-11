Wicked author confirms Elphaba and Glinda lesbian subtext was "intentional"

11 December 2024, 15:26

Wicked author confirms Elphaba and Glinda lesbian subtext was "intentional"
Wicked author confirms Elphaba and Glinda lesbian subtext was "intentional". Picture: Universal Pictures, Alamy Stock Photo
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Are Elphaba and Glinda romantically in love with each other in Wicked? Here's what author Gregory Maguire has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Did you watch Wicked and think there was sexual chemistry between Elphaba and Glinda? Well, that's actually canon.

Throughout Wicked's history, fans have long debated whether or not Elphaba and Glinda's relationship is romantic or platonic. While the musical avoids making any explicit references to Elphaba and Glinda being queer, the pair kiss in the original Gregory Maguire book and people have argued that lesbian subtext exists in both versions.

Since the film came out, Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have said that they think Elphaba and Glinda are both queer. Ariana suggested that Glinda might be "a little in the closet". Not only that but viewers have made viral memes and edits shipping Gelphie as a couple to the point where it's taken on a life of its own.

Now, Wicked author Gregory Maguire has confirmed that Elphaba and Glinda's lesbian subtext was "intentional".

Are Elphaba and Glinda gay in Wicked?

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande sang live on Wicked

Are Elphaba and Glinda in love with each other?

In a brand new interview with Them, Gregory was asked if he wrote "sapphic tension" between Elphaba and Glinda on purpose. Grefory replied: "That was intentional, and it was modest and restrained and refined in such a way that one could imagine that one of those two young women had felt more than the other and had not wanted to say it."

He continued to say: "Or perhaps because a novelist can't write every scene, perhaps when the lights were out and the novelist was out having a smoke in the back alley, the girls had sex in the bed on the way to the Emerald City. I wanted to propose this possibility, but I did not want to make a declarative statement."

As mentioned above, Elphaba and Glinda actually kiss in the book. It happens just before they arrive in the Emerald City so there's plenty of space for this imagined sex scene to happen.

An Elphaba and Glinda sex scene before 'One Short Day' happens in the musical? Fanfic writers your time is now.

Are Elphaba and Glinda gay in Wicked?
Are Elphaba and Glinda gay in Wicked? Picture: Alamy

As for what Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have said about the Gelphie theories, Cynthia told Gay Times: "I think Elphie is [queer]. She goes wherever the wind goes, I think she loves Glinda. I think she loves love. I don't think there's anything wrong with celebrating the deep connection that the both have them have. It's true love."

Meanwhile, Ariana said: "Glinda might be a little in the closet, but if there were time you never know. Give it a little more time. But it is just a true love and that transcends sexuality."

Original Glinda actress Kristin Chenoweth also echoed Ariana's remarks about Glinda on Instagram. She said: "I thought so too way back when."

Gelphie forever!

Read more about Wicked here:

WATCH: Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Polly breaks silence on Amy feud

MAFS UK's Polly breaks silence on Amy feud with cut-throat response

Is Elphaba trans or intersex? Wicked author Gregory Maguire addresses theories

Is Elphaba trans or intersex? Wicked author Gregory Maguire addresses theories

Love Island's Liam Reardon reveals 60ft sinkhole destroyed his home

Love Island star reveals 60ft sinkhole destroyed his home

MAFS UK's Amy responds to backlash over video with Adam

MAFS UK's Amy responds to backlash over Adam video

MAFS fans are convinced Adam and Amy are now together

Are MAFS UK’s Amy and Adam together?

Lion King fans stunned by Blue Ivy's voice-acting in viral Mufasa clip

Lion King fans stunned by Blue Ivy's voice-acting in viral Mufasa clip

Rebekah Vardy delivers 'final' message to I'm A Celeb's Coleen Rooney

Rebekah Vardy delivers 'final' message to Coleen Rooney after I'm A Celeb triumph

Wicked's Ariana Grande reveals she auditioned for Elphaba as well as Glinda

Wicked's Ariana Grande reveals she auditioned for Elphaba as well as Glinda

The Traitors Season 3 start date has been announced

The Traitors UK Season 3 start date, cast, how to watch and more

The Traitors' Claudia Winkleman reveals huge change for season 3

The Traitors' Claudia Winkleman reveals huge change for season 3

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits