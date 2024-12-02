Every actress who auditioned for Elphaba in the Wicked movie

2 December 2024, 15:43 | Updated: 2 December 2024, 17:36

Every actress who auditioned for Elphaba in the Wicked movie
Every actress who auditioned for Elphaba in the Wicked movie. Picture: Universal Pictures
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Who auditioned to play Elphaba in Wicked? Here's who else tried out for the part before Cynthia Erivo was cast.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

To quote Madame Morrible, Cynthia Erivo's performance as Elphaba in Wicked is "absolutely remarkable". In fact, it's so remarkable that it's impossible to imagine anyone else in the role. Who else auditioned for the iconic part though?

Speaking to SFX Magazine, Wicked director Jon M. Chu revealed that he originally intended to cast unknown names as the main characters, Elphaba and Glinda. He explained: "I wanted to have a very clear slate coming into Wicked. It's a big enough property on its own, so we can discover two people. I was like, 'We're gonna find no-namers'."

However, he then admitted that his mind changed when multiple big names tried out for the roles: "But then we got calls from all these great actresses who wanted to audition and we saw everybody, and they were all really great. Anyone could have done this role. Except there were two people who were meant to do this role."

We already know that many actresses auditioned for Glinda alongside Ariana Grande but who tried out for Elphaba?

Who auditioned to play Elphaba in the Wicked movie?

A day in the life of Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo

Did Ariana Grande audition for Elphaba in Wicked?

Fans of Ariana Grande will already know that she once told Zach Sang that Elphaba was her dream role. In 2019, she said: "I would do anything to play Elphie. I don't really have many dream roles. I already got to play Penny [Pingleton in Hairspray]. Elphaba and Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors, those are my two dream roles. I would do anything."

And it turns out that Ariana did read for both Elphaba and Glinda. Appearing on the Sentimental Men podcast, she said: "I had a feeling they were gonna make me sing for both roles and they did." She revealed she sang: 'No One Mourns the Wicked', 'Popular', 'The Wizard and I' and 'Defying Gravity' in her first audition.

Speaking further, Ariana said: "I had an inkling in my heart always that it was going to be Glinda, but I was hearing really mixed things from people who were like, 'Oh, they want you to read for both.'"

She added: "I was like, I guess that's because they don't know what my voice is - and maybe they think vocally I might be better-suited for Elphaba. I secretly knew I was only meant for Glinda."

Ariana continued: "Either way, I was going to be open to the conversation."

Ariana Grande performs 'The Wizard And I' in 2019 on NBC
Ariana Grande performs 'The Wizard And I' in 2019 on NBC. Picture: Eric Liebowitz/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Did Cristin Milioti audition for Elphaba in Wicked?

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in September, How I Met Your Mother and The Penguin actress Cristin Milioti confirmed that she tried out for the role of Elphaba. She said: "Wicked is one of my favourite musicals. They called me and asked if I wanted to audition for Elphaba, the green witch. I was like yes of course."

Giving context, Cristin continued: "I had two weeks and this was my first in person audition since Covid. A little rusty. Not great for singing, not great for high notes. And the big day comes, they're so nice. We start singing through the songs, I'm doing it. And then they were like, are you ready for the big boy?

"They start the music and this calmness washes over me. I think I'm gonna hit this crazy note that I've been obsessing over. I open my mouth and the sound that escaped me is something I will hear on my deathbed. It was disgusting. I sounded terrible."

However, Cristin ended by saying Cynthia was the right fit for the role: "I'm so excited for that movie and specifically Cynthia Erivo. I cannot wait to hear her."

Christin Milioti on her failed Wicked audition

Did Lady Gaga audition for Elphaba in Wicked?

Lady Gaga has never spoken about auditioning for Elphaba in Wicked. However, according to Page Six, she was going to play Elphaba in an earlier version of the movie. Stephen Daldry signed on to direct the film back in 2016 and Lady Gaga was allegedly his first choice for the role.

A source told Page Six: "They had meetings, the two of them, about the character and who she would be. [Gaga] was essentially cast in his version, and then it fell through." Stephen left the project in 2020 due to scheduling conflicts.

Jon M. Chu then became the director in 2021, Cynthia was cast as Elphaba and the rest is history!

Did Lady Gaga audition for Elphaba in Wicked?
Did Lady Gaga audition for Elphaba in Wicked? Picture: Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Live Nation

Did Nicole Scherzinger audition for Elphaba in Wicked?

In 2017, The Sun claimed that Nicole Scherzinger was being eyed to play Elphaba in Wicked after playing Grizabella in Cats on the West End. A source said: "Nicole has held early discussions with film bosses who think she’s perfect for the role of Elphaba. She’s been eyeing a career in acting for some time now."

However, Nicole later told Billboard Music Awards that the rumours weren't true. Nicole is currently receiving critical acclaim for her performance as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard on Broadway.

Did Nicole Scherzinger audition for Elphaba in Wicked?
Did Nicole Scherzinger audition for Elphaba in Wicked? Picture: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

As it stands, no one else has come forward about auditioning to play Elphaba but I think we can all agree that Cynthia was born to play the role.

Read more about Wicked here:

WATCH: Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

When will Moana 2 be on streaming? How to watch Moana 2 online

When will Moana 2 be on streaming? How to watch Moana 2 online

Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's unique relationship

Cutest Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande moments - Their friendship timeline

Pete Wicks responds to Maura's relationship confession

Pete Wicks responds to Maura Higgins’ relationship confession on I’m A Celeb

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo went days without bathroom breaks while filming 'Defying Gravity'

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo explains why she went entire days without bathroom breaks while filming
What time is I’m A Celebrity on until tonight?

What time does I’m A Celebrity finish tonight? ITV schedule and runtime

Here's a look at Cynthia Erivo's career

All about Wicked's Cynthia Erivo - Age, films, TV shows and more

Wicked’s Marissa Bode calls out "aggressive" jokes about Nessarose's disability

Wicked’s Marissa Bode calls out "aggressive" jokes about Nessarose's disability

Love Island's Grace Jackson and footballer Marcus Rashford are dating

Love Island’s Grace Jackson reportedly dating Premier League footballer

Are Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins dating?

Are Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins dating?

I'm A Celeb's Maura Higgins 'missing' Pete Wicks

I'm A Celeb's Maura Higgins confirms Pete Wicks romance in sweet admission

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits