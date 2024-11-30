Wicked director explains why he almost didn't cast Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

30 November 2024, 14:15

Wicked director Jon M. Chu initially wanted to cast unknown actors in Wicked
Wicked director Jon M. Chu initially wanted to cast unknown actors in Wicked. Picture: Universal Pictures
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Elphaba and Glinda were originally intended to be played by unknown actresses.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After seeing Wicked, can you even imagine watching anyone else in the roles of Elphaba and Glinda? Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have won audiences over with their incredible performances, but things almost turned out very different.

The duo were cast way back in 2021 but, prior to that, director Jon M. Chu had a completely different vision of how he wanted to approach the casting of the two main characters.

Initially, Jon was set on casting complete unknowns for the roles of Elphaba and Glinda and had no intention of casting well-known actresses to front the film. However, after a lengthy and thorough audition process, that all changed.

Wicked almost didn't cast Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Glinda
Wicked almost didn't cast Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Glinda. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to SFX Magazine, Jon M. Chu explained his thought process going into the project and why he initially believed the movie would be better off without big names attached to the leading roles.

"I wanted to have a very clear slate coming into Wicked," he said. "It's a big enough property on its own, so we can discover two people. I was like, 'We're gonna find no-namers'."

"But then we got calls from all these great actresses who wanted to audition and we saw everybody, and they were all really great. Anyone could have done this role," he added, before admitting: "Except there were two people who were meant to do this role, for this particular movie at this particular time."

Jon continued: "What we found out when we were auditioning everyone, was that the songs are so important in this movie, and so emotionally important to this movie, that the person who's doing it has to get into song and out of song so easily that it's like butter, like you don't even notice it. That means having good chops in their skill set."

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande sang live on Wicked

Jon elaborated on those comments while speaking at an event about Cynthia and Ariana's auditions.

"These songs are very difficult, the task is very hard. It will probably require professionals. Somebody who has crashed and burned at some point to have learned the lessons," he said, before explaining that they would not have made the movie if they couldn't find the right people to play Elphaba and Glinda.

Jon revealed that Cynthia wasn't brought into the audition room until later in the process. Her moving renditions of 'The Wizard and I' and 'Defying Gravity' completely won him over. As for Ariana? She was actually brought back multiple times and eventually landed the role thanks to her commitment and total understanding of Glinda.

And the rest is history!

Read more about Wicked here:

WATCH: Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

I'm A Celebrity 2024 campmates will start dwindling in numbers now the vote off begins

Who was voted out of I'm A Celebrity 2024?

Fans want to know if I'm A Celeb runs on Sundays

Is I'm A Celebrity on TV on Saturdays and Sundays?

I'm A Celebrity has had a number of romances in the jungle over the years

I'm A Celebrity romances viewers never saw coming

Ant and Dec are proud fathers who have three children between them

Meet Ant and Dec's children: Names, ages and important details of their family life

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey teases "reason" why Fiyero has blue eyes

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey teases "reason why" Fiyero has blue eyes

Viewers left confused after Alan's Bushtucker trial

Is I'm A Celeb's Alan Halsall vegetarian? Viewers left confused over his Bushtucker trial

Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo says fans should sing along with the movie in cinemas

Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo says fans should sing along with the movie in cinemas

Who auditioned to pay Glinda in the Wicked movie?

Every actress who auditioned for Glinda in the Wicked movie

Why did MAFS UK's Nathan and Lacey split?

Why MAFS UK's Nathan and Lacey "called it quits"

MAFS UK's Lacey wants to give Nathan another chance after shock split

MAFS UK's Lacey hints at Nathan reconciliation after shock split

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits