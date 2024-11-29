Wicked's Jonathan Bailey teases "reason why" Fiyero has blue eyes

29 November 2024, 17:46 | Updated: 29 November 2024, 17:53

Wicked&squot;s Jonathan Bailey teases "reason" why Fiyero has blue eyes
Wicked's Jonathan Bailey teases "reason" why Fiyero has blue eyes. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage, Universal Pictures
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Jonathan Bailey wears blue contacts when performing as Fiyero in Wicked.

Did you notice that Jonathan Bailey has blue eyes in Wicked? Well, there's a reason why he wore contacts as Fiyero.

Ever since Wicked came out, people haven't been able to stop talking about Jonathan Bailey's performance as Prince Fiyero. Not only does Jonathan capture exactly how charming the character is, but he also delivers a showstopping rendition of 'Dancing Through Life'. In fact, Jonathan is so good that the entire internet is thirsting over Fiyero.

However, in and among the praise, one thing that's confused some fans is Jonathan's eyes in the film. He wears blue contacts as Fiyero. Now, Jonathan has opened up about what Fiyero's blue eyes mean in the context of Wicked.

What colour are Jonathan Bailey's eyes?

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey & Jeff Goldblum Tease New Original Songs In Part 2

Fans of Jonathan Bailey will already know that he has brown eyes in real life. Speaking to CinemaBlend about Fiyero's blue eyes, Jonathan teased: "The reason why we did that will become clear in the second film." Admitting it's hard to act with them, he said: "I did feel like I was in a greenhouse. It's a different experience but I think it'll be worth it".

Referencing a duet between Fiyero and Elphaba in the second act called 'As Long As You're Mine', Jonathan said: "There's a lyric in the duet, where [it goes] 'You've got me seeing through different eyes'."

He then added: "That might give you an indicator of what happens later. So there is a reason."

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for the plot of Wicked Part 2 and Wicked the stage musical.

WARNING: WICKED MUSICAL SPOILERS BELOW
WARNING: WICKED MUSICAL SPOILERS BELOW. Picture: Universal Pictures

In Wicked Part 2, Fiyero leaves Glinda for Elphaba so it's possible that his eye colour changes from blue to brown as a visual representation of how Elphaba helps him see through "different eyes". They could change colour during their duet 'As Long As You're Mine'.

Fans of the musical will also know that Elphaba turns Fiyero into the Scarecrow to save his life later in the musical. With this in mind, his eyes may change colour when he becomes the scarecrow.

To find out more about why Fiyero ends up being the Scarecrow, read our explainer: here.

